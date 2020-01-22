A Poshmark Reseller Somehow Got Her Hands On A Major Fashion Influencer's Unreleased Clothing. Drama Ensued.

Panicked DMs. Confusing emails. A Change.org petition? And an allegedly harmonious ending. This saga has it all.

A woman who runs a resell fashion business online unwittingly sparked a feud with major influencer and designer Danielle Bernstein, aka WeWore What, after she got her hands on some of Bernstein's unreleased swimwear pieces that were accidentally donated. The two parties have since come to a mutual agreement that apparently ended harmoniously — more on that later — but the whole saga was a wild ride. Jade Myers, the Poshmark seller who made the drama public, did not want to speak to BuzzFeed News on the record. Bernstein has not responded to BuzzFeed News' inquiries. But here's what we know so far. Last weekend, Bernstein, who has 2.3 million followers on Instagram, messaged Myers, who has 107,000 followers on her account @FashionWithoutTrashin, in a panic.

According to conversations Myers shared on her Instagram stories, Myers had somehow gotten her hands on swimwear that Bernstein's WeWoreWhat brand had created in collaboration with clothing company Onia that was not yet released. Myers, seemingly unaware the clothes had not been sold in store yet, posted the swimwear for sale on Poshmark, where Bernstein and her team discovered them.

Bernstein frantically DM'ed her asking she "please take [her swimwear] down!!!!" Bernstein said a member of her team had accidentally donated the unlisted pieces to Goodwill, and she pleaded with Myers to pull them from her shop. She even offered to purchase them all back from her. (Myers' Instagram Stories showing the exchange have since expired, but of course people screenshotted all screenshots and posted them to Imgur.)



@fashionwithouttrashin / Imgur

According to the screenshots, the two went back and forth in a series of DMs. Myers sympathized with Bernstein's unfortunate predicament, but asked she purchase back all of the swimwear items "at their resale value." Bernstein wrote she "will pay for every single piece." Myers then confirmed that she would pull it all from her Poshmark, and the two coordinated payment, and for the pieces to be mailed back to WeWoreWhat headquarters.

@fashionwithouttrashin / Imgur

Easy, breezy, beautiful, CoverGirl, right? Not quite. According to email exchanges uploaded by Myers, when she emailed Bernstein's team with a final quote of the 100 pieces she purchased and attempted to resell, Bernstein responded saying she's only willing to pay the amount that Myers purchased them for. The mega influencer then said she was "a bit confused" because her collection did not have 100 swimwear pieces in it.

@fashionwithouttrashin / Imgur

Myers countered, saying she believed she should be paid "what the items were listed for sale" since it would be "a loss of profits, time, and inventory" for her and her business. Myers explained that the quote she provided was to account for the cost of sourcing the items, and payment to one of her employees who worked to list and then unlist them off Poshmark, and a model she paid to take photos of the swimwear in.



To that, Bernstein simply responded once again saying she's "confused" and that she assumed Myers had bought her accidentally donated goods for cheap from Goodwill.

@fashionwithouttrashin / Imgur

In further email exchanges, Myers said she couldn't reveal where she purchased the swimwear and that "the cost of goods is not public information." She reiterated that she was not only asking Bernstein to cover what she initially paid, but for the total overhead cost that included servicing the goods and running her small business.



Bernstein then wrote back, saying she will pay for the cost of what was paid initially, and the total photo shoot cost, but nothing more. She then said she was in touch with Poshmark's CEO and threatened to pull Myers' entire account down if she ever dared to post her unreleased swimwear back up. She then offered other WeWoreWhat apparel for Myers to try to sell instead. When Myers wrote a lengthy email back to Bernstein's legal threat (adding that she has "no legal obligation to not sell my inventory on Poshmark or elsewhere"), she wrote that she received an email from a third party, apparently representing Bernstein's brand and swimwear collaboration.

@fashionwithouttrashin / Imgur

After Myers posted this whole thing to her story, her fans were furious. One even started a Change.org petition to urge people to boycott Poshmark if they "continue to allow the bullying of small businesses." As of Wednesday, 195 people have signed it.

This week, however, the tune of the whole ordeal dramatically shifted...into peace and harmony?

On Tuesday, Bernstein took to her Instagram stories to share that she met with Myers in person and that they had a "heart to heart and came up with a fair resolution." She even claimed the two cried together after resolving the issue.

@weworewhat / Instagram