Teens Are Hilariously Thanking A Superintendent For Canceling School And It's So Pure
This is Joseph Roy, who's been serving as superintendent for the Bethlehem Area School District in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for seven years now.
On Wednesday night, as severe winter conditions badly hit parts of eastern Pennsylvania, Roy made the call to cancel school the following day.
As students woke up to the news of the cancelation via Roy's tweet, they immediately erupted in celebration.
Superintendent Roy's comment section could only be described in one way: It was lit.
And emotional. "I'm crying I'm so excited that you exist and do whatever you do!" someone, very touched, wrote back.
He was dubbed a "hero" and "the greatest of all time."
It was teetering on extra. "Thank you Jesus thank you Dr. Roy I owe you my life."
"Honestly you are so inspirational Dr. Roy, thank u"
"You're the only presidential candidate I would ever vote for."
Roy told BuzzFeed News he often gets DMs from students — some who need a practical question answered about the school system, and some, like these kids, who only want to express their sincerest gratitude. "This is unintended, very positive consequence of using Twitter," he said.
As far as the overwhelming (and, again, hilariously extra) responses to the snow day announcement, Roy is "good with it — as long as it's in good fun."
After Roy's daughter, Jessica, shared the responses on his dad's tweet, adults are delightfully cracking up about it.
And are thanking Jessica for bringing joy to their day.
And to the student, @Reach_Adapt, who asked "how bout Friday," BuzzFeed News is sad to report that chances of a Friday snow day are low, bud. "There’s no way we’re going to be cancelled tomorrow," Roy confirmed.
