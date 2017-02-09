Teens Are Hilariously Thanking A Superintendent For Canceling School And It's So Pure

Roy told BuzzFeed News he started a Twitter account in 2012 with the intention to communicate more directly with parents.

But he realized more of his students ended up following him on the social media network.

"What quickly happened was kids realized I would tweet out weather closings and delays," Roy said. "That led to many kids following me."

Roy said there are about 5,000 high schoolers in the district, and many, if not most of them, are among his Twitter follower count. The superintendent has over 9,000 followers currently.