People Are Freaked By This Teen Who Met One Doppelgänger And Then Several Others Online

Santana Gutierrez

For one, Santana said the mall she drove to, Fashion Valley Mall, was not the closest mall to her, but she had gone there because it had an Apple Store.

Then, as she and a friend walked through the mall, they were approached by a girl named Isobel, who was working for the Save the Children fund and asked if they'd like to hear about the organization.

"I kind of felt bad 'cause I wasn’t listening to what she was saying — all I was thinking was, This girl looks exactly like me,” Santana said.

She said Isobel told her she was thinking the exact same thing. They laughed about it, exchanged contact information, and took a picture together.