BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Meteorologist Burned His Daughter Over Text And Now Other Weather Reporters Are Bonding Online

news / viral

A Meteorologist Burned His Daughter Over Text And Now Other Weather Reporters Are Bonding Online

"These old folks getting social media and turning into damn savages out here."

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 10, 2017, at 11:49 a.m. ET

This is Chris Holcomb, the dad of 18-year-old Claire. Holcomb is the chief meteorologist at WXIA-TV in Atlanta, so he ~knows weather~.

He also knows about college, and the cost of higher education. Claire is finishing her senior year of high school, so prospective colleges have been &quot;a big topic in our household while she is narrowing her choices,&quot; Holcomb told BuzzFeed News.
Chris Holcomb

He also knows about college, and the cost of higher education.

Claire is finishing her senior year of high school, so prospective colleges have been "a big topic in our household while she is narrowing her choices," Holcomb told BuzzFeed News.

Last week, Holcomb reported with confidence that there was a high chance of snow showers in his area. He stepped off set and received a text from his daughter. She didn't trust his newscast because an app said snow was not in the forecast.

Holcomb said he felt &quot;really good&quot; about his forecast predictions on air, as he used different data and maps that indicated snow. &quot;I showed the computer models with the scenarios, and narrowed down my own &#x27;hand drawn&#x27; map of accumulation totals,&quot; he said. &quot;I was specific about when it would move in, when it would move out and how much snow each area would get.&quot;
Chris Holcomb

Holcomb said he felt "really good" about his forecast predictions on air, as he used different data and maps that indicated snow.

"I showed the computer models with the scenarios, and narrowed down my own 'hand drawn' map of accumulation totals," he said. "I was specific about when it would move in, when it would move out and how much snow each area would get."

Holcomb could not believe his daughter would challenge him with an app. "I just rolled my eyes and replied with 'thanks,'" he said. But then, like a meteorologist/dad scorned, some pettiness took over and he added, "Maybe your weather app will pay for your college."

Holcomb said his family and social media followers enjoy his banter, so he shared the texts online. &quot;They often respond more to those type of posts than my posts about actual weather events,&quot; he said.
Chris Holcomb

Holcomb said his family and social media followers enjoy his banter, so he shared the texts online.

"They often respond more to those type of posts than my posts about actual weather events," he said.

His single tweet went unexpectedly viral. With more than 50,000 retweets so far, Holcomb said his phone would not stop dinging and people were "sharing it at a rate I have never seen before."

Text from my daughter.
ChrisHolcomb11Alive @ChrisHolcomb

Text from my daughter.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

People were floored by how ruthless a meteorologist dad could be.

@ChrisHolcomb Best. Reply. Ever.
Will Stafford @wx_will

@ChrisHolcomb Best. Reply. Ever.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ChrisHolcomb SAVAGEEEEEEEEEEEEE DAD
Tasty Fry @Qpillowcase

@ChrisHolcomb SAVAGEEEEEEEEEEEEE DAD

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ChrisHolcomb
Matty Nice @MattHiers

@ChrisHolcomb

Reply Retweet Favorite

And they were impressed that a dad took a win against his own teen daughter.

@ChrisHolcomb 1 point for daughter, 10 points for dad 😂
Demetria Joyce @DInternation

@ChrisHolcomb 1 point for daughter, 10 points for dad 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter: @ChrisHolcomb

But what really knocked people out was that other weather reporters at local stations really came together to support Holcomb.

@ChrisHolcomb Best. Reply. Ever.
Will Stafford @wx_will

@ChrisHolcomb Best. Reply. Ever.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @wx_will

It seemed like they've been in similar predicaments before and could relate.

@ChrisHolcomb @MichaelRLowry AI have to smile and shake my head at the same time.
Jim Cantore @JimCantore

@ChrisHolcomb @MichaelRLowry AI have to smile and shake my head at the same time.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter: @JimCantore
@bridgeyboobear @ChrisHolcomb
Shel Winkley @KBTXShel

@bridgeyboobear @ChrisHolcomb

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @KBTXShel

"I need to remember that response," responded Chris Smith, the chief meteorologist of WAAY-TV in Huntsville, Alabama.

@ChrisHolcomb @simpsonwhnt I need to remember that response.
Chris Smith @ChrisWAAY31

@ChrisHolcomb @simpsonwhnt I need to remember that response.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter: @ChrisWAAY31

Holcomb said he's not really sure why people love his text to his daughter this much. "The fact that the chief meteorologist at the NBC affiliate at a top 10 market has a daughter consulting her iPhone app for weather information is pretty ironic," he joked.

@ChrisHolcomb @ColbysBarne these old folks getting social media and turning into damn savages out here
ian wraga @ianrager

@ChrisHolcomb @ColbysBarne these old folks getting social media and turning into damn savages out here

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ChrisHolcomb lol watching all the meteorologist bond over this tweet is hilarious. 😂
Lord Keezus ™ @get_like_keith

@ChrisHolcomb lol watching all the meteorologist bond over this tweet is hilarious. 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

For the record, Holcomb wanted to let BuzzFeed News (and Claire) know that "it did snow" and "with some ice too."

However, Holcomb will admit that he wasn&#x27;t able to accurately predict the amount of snow. &quot;It didn&#x27;t snow as much as her dad said it would,&quot; he said. But we&#x27;re happy to report Claire will still most likely have some help from her dad for college tuition.
Chris Holcomb

However, Holcomb will admit that he wasn't able to accurately predict the amount of snow. "It didn't snow as much as her dad said it would," he said.

But we're happy to report Claire will still most likely have some help from her dad for college tuition.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT