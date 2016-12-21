A Mom Gave Her Daughter A Hilariously Stern Talking-To After She Got Cropped Out Of A Photo

Abeera Tariq

Momma Noreen then texted in Urdu and said (loosely translated to English), "Ungrateful kids...I gave birth to you with such difficulty and you repay me by cropping me out."

Tariq said she and her mom "joke around like that all the time," but she genuinely "felt bad" when she got saw the texts.

But her mom ended up calling her, and they were able to laugh about it all after.