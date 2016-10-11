BuzzFeed News

Donald Trump Is Going In On A Kanye-Style Twitter Rant Against Fellow Republicans

"Disloyal Republicans are far more difficult than Crooked Hillary."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on October 11, 2016, at 11:35 a.m. ET

Immediately following Sunday's presidential debate, Donald Trump and his Twitter fingers kept surprisingly quiet.

He issued an amicable first tweet after the debate thanking his supporters.

Thank you for all of the great comments on the debate last night. Very exciting!
Thank you for all of the great comments on the debate last night. Very exciting!

But very soon after that — like, a literal hour — Trump started going in on all of the Republican party members who have publicly criticized and denounced his lewd comments about women in the now-infamous 2005 tape. Trump started with House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Paul Ryan should spend more time on balancing the budget, jobs and illegal immigration and not waste his time on fighting Republican nominee
Paul Ryan should spend more time on balancing the budget, jobs and illegal immigration and not waste his time on fighting Republican nominee

After the video surfaced, Ryan came out and said that he was "sickened" by the remarks, and that he won't and can't defend his fellow party member.

Next: CNN. He called them "the worst" and a "biased" media outlet.

CNN is the worst - fortunately they have bad ratings because everyone knows they are biased. https://t.co/oFRfNY2rUY
CNN is the worst - fortunately they have bad ratings because everyone knows they are biased. https://t.co/oFRfNY2rUY

Wow, @CNN got caught fixing their "focus group" in order to make Crooked Hillary look better. Really pathetic and totally dishonest!
Wow, @CNN got caught fixing their "focus group" in order to make Crooked Hillary look better. Really pathetic and totally dishonest!

His comments are in response to a clip from CNN where they interviewed a group of people who gave their thoughts on the debate.

Trump linked to a tweet from his social media adviser, Dan Scavino, where he alleges CNN scripted the comments from its focus group.

Then early Tuesday morning, he went back to Ryan. He was not done with him.

Despite winning the second debate in a landslide (every poll), it is hard to do well when Paul Ryan and others give zero support!
Despite winning the second debate in a landslide (every poll), it is hard to do well when Paul Ryan and others give zero support!

He claimed Republican members were turning their backs on him.

Our very weak and ineffective leader, Paul Ryan, had a bad conference call where his members went wild at his disloyalty.
Our very weak and ineffective leader, Paul Ryan, had a bad conference call where his members went wild at his disloyalty.

He likened Ryan's distance from him to having "shackles" taken off.

It is so nice that the shackles have been taken off me and I can now fight for America the way I want to.
It is so nice that the shackles have been taken off me and I can now fight for America the way I want to.

Trump proceeded to call Democrats "more loyal" than Republicans.

With the exception of cheating Bernie out of the nom the Dems have always proven to be far more loyal to each other than the Republicans!
With the exception of cheating Bernie out of the nom the Dems have always proven to be far more loyal to each other than the Republicans!

And said that the Republicans turning against him are far worse than Hillary Clinton.

Disloyal R's are far more difficult than Crooked Hillary. They come at you from all sides. They don’t know how to win - I will teach them!
Disloyal R's are far more difficult than Crooked Hillary. They come at you from all sides. They don’t know how to win - I will teach them!

That's all — for now.

@realDonaldTrump Are you hacked? Wtf?
@realDonaldTrump Are you hacked? Wtf?

