People Are Super Stressed About Polls Showing Trump Closing In On Clinton

news

"Too scared to watch" tonight's high-stakes debate.

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

Posted on September 26, 2016, at 12:51 p.m. ET

Ahead of the first presidential debate tonight, some recent polls are showing Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in a tight race.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Yuri Gripas / Reuters

New CNN polls suggest Trump and Clinton are tied 46% to 46% among likely voters, and are neck and neck in the crucial battleground states of Pennsylvania and Colorado.

The latest national poll from Bloomberg even shows Trump leading the overall race by two points.

And the polling averages — what you should really be looking at, rather than individual polls — are close.

The visceral reaction from some people to this reality was a loud and resounding "HOW THE..."

Twitter: @Kokob_
Twitter: @Code_switcher
Twitter: @Connordoucher
Which was immediately followed by frustration and speculation.

Twitter: @gOrg_tORj
Twitter: @KellenWynn
Twitter: @JuddLegum
Twitter: @jpodhoretz
The polls are particularly significant because there is already a lot of tension— nay, full-out freakouts — in anticipation of the first debate.

Me trying to decide if watching the debates live tonight is good for my health
William Savona @williamsavona

Me trying to decide if watching the debates live tonight is good for my health

me all day today waiting for the debates tonight
Calvin @calvinstowell

me all day today waiting for the debates tonight

People are, and I quote, "too scared to watch."

Twitter: @lisasaurstomp
Twitter: @HoJoLego
And an early BuzzFeed News prediction: There will be a lot of alcohol consumed across the country.

Me preparing to watch tonight's debate. #debatenight
Elena @elenamcvicar

Me preparing to watch tonight's debate. #debatenight

Twitter: @Kirstenleah
Twitter: @joshgondelman

Polls may be fleeting and inconsequential, but one feeling has been constant:

Twitter: @aarbypls
