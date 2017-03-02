BuzzFeed News

This Dad Gave Their Family's Dog A "Mohawk" Haircut And Everyone Is Horrified

People are also defending Cooper's new cut: "He looks cool."

By Tanya Chen

Posted on March 2, 2017, at 3:28 p.m. ET

This is 17-year-old Beau Braden from Vancouver, Washington, with his family. And that's their floofy dog, Cooper.

Beau Braden
Beau Braden

Beau told BuzzFeed News his dad, Jody, is usually the one who takes Cooper to the dog groomer. On Tuesday, his dad decided to ask the groomer to give their dog a "new look."

Beau Braden

Jody gave Cooper a doggie mohawk — or tried to. He sent this photo of their dog to the entire family afterward.

Beau Braden

The Braden family was mortified. "He went from good boy to Mr. T," Beau said. Still, Jody stood by the cut, and responded, "It's awesome."

Beau Braden
Beau shared the new 'do online and said his dad "ruined" their dog. And most people had to agree with him.

They also couldn't stop laughing. Hard.

@beaubraden_ @fernandagarciax bruuuuh im fucking crying

I CANT BREATHE AHAHHAHA NOO AHHAHA https://t.co/sZwSipsFvY

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO I literally spit out my coffee 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/HOzwpeH97c

Someone noted that the mohawk is "not even aligned properly" on Cooper, which only made it even more ridiculous.

@beaubraden_ @kvthtev_ @annieduongz it's not even aligned properly I choked laughing 😂😂

But don't listen to them, Coop. A handful of people also thought you looked awesome. And COOL.

@beaubraden_ he looks cool

He looks better with the Mohawk https://t.co/p4YJDHznFV

And yes, badass!

Ruined? He looks badass! https://t.co/60kB67ReQK

Beau Braden

"U see ruined i see a rockstar," someone said, optimistically.

u see ruined i see a rocker https://t.co/vfejJOpQUw

Beau said it was his sister who hated the haircut most, despite their dad's convictions to keep it.

Beau Braden

So she took matters into her own hands. "[My sister] couldn't look at him anymore so she took my dad's clippers and shaved it off," Beau said. It's official: Cooper is back to a normal dog cut — a short-lived doghawk it was, but an iconic one.

Beau Braden
Beau Braden

\m/, Coop. \m/

