This Dad Gave Their Family's Dog A "Mohawk" Haircut And Everyone Is Horrified
People are also defending Cooper's new cut: "He looks cool."
This is 17-year-old Beau Braden from Vancouver, Washington, with his family. And that's their floofy dog, Cooper.
Beau told BuzzFeed News his dad, Jody, is usually the one who takes Cooper to the dog groomer. On Tuesday, his dad decided to ask the groomer to give their dog a "new look."
Jody gave Cooper a doggie mohawk — or tried to. He sent this photo of their dog to the entire family afterward.
The Braden family was mortified. "He went from good boy to Mr. T," Beau said. Still, Jody stood by the cut, and responded, "It's awesome."
ADVERTISEMENT
Beau shared the new 'do online and said his dad "ruined" their dog. And most people had to agree with him.
They also couldn't stop laughing. Hard.
ADVERTISEMENT
Someone noted that the mohawk is "not even aligned properly" on Cooper, which only made it even more ridiculous.
But don't listen to them, Coop. A handful of people also thought you looked awesome. And COOL.
And yes, badass!
ADVERTISEMENT
"U see ruined i see a rockstar," someone said, optimistically.
Beau said it was his sister who hated the haircut most, despite their dad's convictions to keep it.
So she took matters into her own hands. "[My sister] couldn't look at him anymore so she took my dad's clippers and shaved it off," Beau said. It's official: Cooper is back to a normal dog cut — a short-lived doghawk it was, but an iconic one.
\m/, Coop. \m/
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.