This Dad Gave Their Family's Dog A "Mohawk" Haircut And Everyone Is Horrified

Beau told BuzzFeed News his dad, Jody, is usually the one who takes Cooper to the dog groomer. On Tuesday, his dad decided to ask the groomer to give their dog a "new look."

Jody gave Cooper a doggie mohawk — or tried to. He sent this photo of their dog to the entire family afterward.

The Braden family was mortified. "He went from good boy to Mr. T," Beau said. Still, Jody stood by the cut, and responded, "It's awesome."

Beau shared the new 'do online and said his dad "ruined" their dog. And most people had to agree with him.

Someone noted that the mohawk is "not even aligned properly" on Cooper, which only made it even more ridiculous.

Beau said it was his sister who hated the haircut most, despite their dad's convictions to keep it.

So she took matters into her own hands. "[My sister] couldn't look at him anymore so she took my dad's clippers and shaved it off," Beau said. It's official: Cooper is back to a normal dog cut — a short-lived doghawk it was, but an iconic one.

