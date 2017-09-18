A Man Got A "Sensitive Body Part" Stuck In A Gym Weight And People Are Rightfully Confused
It was most likely his penis.
Firefighters in Worms, Germany, had to carefully saw apart a 2.5-kilogram gym weight Friday after a man stuck "a very sensitive body part in the hole," they wrote in a Facebook post that's now gone viral.
While they did not explicitly say that the "sensitive body part" that was stuck was this patient's penis, people are speculating that it most likely was.
"Did he stick his dick in the hole?" one responded. "If so, how do you come up with shit like that? Was that supposed to be an exercise for more stamina in bed?"
"Whoa dude seriously? They only fit your index finger, seriously I work with those weights every day. Sorry but he must have had a pretty small one if he fit in there," another person added.
One person joked about how the patient would explain this incident to friends, or his future kids, one day.
"When his grandkids ask him one day: 'Grandpa, what was your biggest accomplishment in life?' He can say: 'One time I went viral on the internet...' And his grandkids will say: 'What? How?' And he'll go: 'Well um there was that one time I went to the gym...'"
BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Worms Fire Department. In the meantime, there are three lessons to be learned from the incident. One:
Two:
And three:
"Bitte solche Aktionen nicht nachmachen!" firefighters urge, which translates to "Please do not imitate such actions!"
