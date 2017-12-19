BuzzFeed News

A Dad's Very Dramatic Reaction To His Wife's Suggestion Of Getting A Fake Tree Has Become Its Own Meme

news / viral

"If this little glimpse into my world can keep one home from getting a fake tree, my pain will have been worth it," Joe Napoli, the not-at-all melodramatic dad in the viral video, told BuzzFeed News.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on December 19, 2017, at 11:48 a.m. ET

This is the Napoli family from Ontario, California: From left to right is dad Joe, daughter Audrey, mom Marie, and daughter Madison. All the Napolis take Christmas pretty seriously, but especially dad. "He's pretty overdramatic at times," Madison, 21, told BuzzFeed News.

Madison said her parents have a good-humored relationship, so when they were discussing getting a Christmas tree over the weekend, she overheard her mom trolling her dad and suggested they get an artificial tree this year.

Madison said she and her family get a real Christmas tree every year, so she knew her mom was joking around. Unfortunately for her dad, he did not pick up on the joke. And it was no joke to him.
"Do you know they're bad for the environment?" Madison overheard her dad grow sincerely concerned, so she started recording "to see how the conversation played out," she said. Little did she know just how serious her dad stood against artificial trees, and captured this now-iconic reaction.

"The whole thing is freaking plastic!" Joe shouts.

"I don't know what's happened to you and I know I can't solve it, so I'm just going to let it go," he says after heaving a huge sigh.

Specifically this look from Joe the moment his wife Marie suggested getting a "Glade candle that smells like the tree."

Madison noted that the small, fake tree in the background is decorative and not the family's official Christmas tree.

But his dad's reaction of total disgust was completely genuine. "He was genuinely passionate about getting a real Christmas tree," she said. "[My mom] knew it would get under his skin a little bit."

Madison shared the moment with her friends and family on Snapchat and Twitter, and it's quickly gone viral. People are cracking up over how her father reacted.

Because, apparently for Joe, Christmas is not a spectator sport. And he could not stand idly by against all of his Christmas morals.

Others wholly agreed with him on the position of artificial trees.

Everyone else just really identified with his reaction in general.

A simple GIF of Joe scoffing and having to take a second to collect his thoughts has gone viral on its own.

And Joe's "face of fucking disappointment" has taken a life of its own online — including many, many memes.

Joe is now fully aware that his daughter has captured and shared his reaction with the world. "If this little glimpse into my world can keep one home from getting a fake tree, my pain will have been worth it," he told BuzzFeed News.

&quot;We are playful with each other and I was just teasing him,&quot; Marie added.
"We are playful with each other and I was just teasing him," Marie added.

Madison said her parents' "silly" nature with each other is the result of 25 years of marriage and once being high school sweethearts.

"I got a lot of comments saying my mom was 'messed up' for laughing at the end, but I guess I would like people to understand that my parents have the healthiest marriage I've seen," she said.

And, of course, the Napolis did get a real Christmas tree, per tradition. BuzzFeed News can confirm Joe is sleeping well at night.

