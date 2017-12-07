"I used to really love her music but honestly I can't listen to it now and feel the same way as I used to," @poppyhowell explained. "I didn't want to be associated with Melanie Martinez or her "brand" anymore so I thought about what I could do to cover the images on the sweatshirt."

"I felt angry, like them, but I didn't want to destroy a perfectly good sweatshirt. It was very comfy, and I paid $50 for it."

She told BuzzFeed News it was "shocking" and difficult to learn about the accusations about her former idol, but she said she knew what she had to do.

"It was very difficult to process the reality of the situation because in the past Melanie was one of my favorite singers ... It was horrible to read but I knew that I had to stop supporting her."