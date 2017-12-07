BuzzFeed News

Die-Hard Fans Of Melanie Martinez Are Burning And Ripping Her Merch After She Was Accused Of Rape

"Destroying Melanie Martinez merch cuz there’s NO WAY I’M GONNA LISTEN TO A RAPIST!!!"

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on December 7, 2017, at 2:46 p.m. ET

Die-hard fans — or rather, former die-hard fans — of singer Melanie Martinez are making dramatic and public proclamations against the singer after her former friend Timothy Heller accused her of rape.

Heller, a fellow musician who was close friends with Martinez, detailed the alleged abusive relationship they had and accused her of rape by publicly naming her earlier this week.On Tuesday, Martinez responded to the allegations on Twitter and claimed that Heller &quot;never said no to what we chose to do together.&quot;Neither parties have responded to inquiries from BuzzFeed News.
Heller, a fellow musician who was close friends with Martinez, detailed the alleged abusive relationship they had and accused her of rape by publicly naming her earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Martinez responded to the allegations on Twitter and claimed that Heller "never said no to what we chose to do together."

Neither parties have responded to inquiries from BuzzFeed News.

In response to these serious accusations, many young fans are now sharing videos and photos of themselves destroying Martinez's merchandise.

also please enjoy this video of me being excited that I finally tore through my melanie martinez shirt last night
rose @marigoldtears

also please enjoy this video of me being excited that I finally tore through my melanie martinez shirt last night

"Ripping up my Melanie Martinez shirt bc she's a r*pist," one person titled a video on YouTube.

A handful are taking flames to T-shirts.

i didnt wanna burn my house down but #melaniemartinezisover
maddy @lovesimonspier

i didnt wanna burn my house down but #melaniemartinezisover

14-year-old Kylie Prince of Oklahoma has been a fan of Martinez for two years, she told BuzzFeed News. Prince and a friend decided to burn their T-shirts together "to stand up for" their values and to not "be afraid to put your opinions out there," she said.

burning a Melanie Martinez shirt,, boutta burn another one🤣🤷🏻‍♀️
Kylie Nicole @kyliexxnicole

burning a Melanie Martinez shirt,, boutta burn another one🤣🤷🏻‍♀️

"I'm very disappointed in her to be honest — I wasn't really expecting something like this from someone that is a musical artist," Prince added.

"I was very shocked, even though I knew something was off about her."

And deleting and/or wrecking her physical records, and disposing them in the trash.

Destroying Melanie Martinez merch cuz there’s NO WAY I’M GONNA LISTEN TO A RAPIST!!!
Mikaela Rosales @mikarosales10

Destroying Melanie Martinez merch cuz there’s NO WAY I’M GONNA LISTEN TO A RAPIST!!!

I need a good way on how to destroy this Melanie Martinez vinyl, I'd be smashing it into pieces right now, but my e… https://t.co/FwUnFCkfvW
Kay❦ @SerendipityKay

I need a good way on how to destroy this Melanie Martinez vinyl, I'd be smashing it into pieces right now, but my e… https://t.co/FwUnFCkfvW

All my merch went right into the garbage, where Melanie Martinez career now belongs. Sorry, but I will NEVER suppor… https://t.co/xxHnsbTSQm
Cybersexted @soldmysoulaway

All my merch went right into the garbage, where Melanie Martinez career now belongs. Sorry, but I will NEVER suppor… https://t.co/xxHnsbTSQm

"Now you just sit back and watch the shirt burn just like Melanie will in hell," a fan snarked in a joke tutorial. "Fuck you, you stupid rapist bitch."

How to get rid of your Melanie Martinez trash #MelanieMartinezIsOverParty
loving shelby but it’s during christmas time @olliebsos

How to get rid of your Melanie Martinez trash #MelanieMartinezIsOverParty

One fan had a more positive resolution: 17-year-old @poppyhowell from Pennsylvania shared photos of herself ironing images of her dog over a "Cry Baby" (the title of Martinez's debut studio album) T-shirt. She told BuzzFeed News she'd been a fan of the singer for four years.

i’m no longer supporting melanie martinez so I ironed over my merch with DOG PICTURES! now I have a brand new shirt… https://t.co/s1nvjgOSGl
eloise 9 @poppyhoweII

i’m no longer supporting melanie martinez so I ironed over my merch with DOG PICTURES! now I have a brand new shirt… https://t.co/s1nvjgOSGl

"I used to really love her music but honestly I can't listen to it now and feel the same way as I used to," @poppyhowell explained. "I didn't want to be associated with Melanie Martinez or her "brand" anymore so I thought about what I could do to cover the images on the sweatshirt."

"I felt angry, like them, but I didn't want to destroy a perfectly good sweatshirt. It was very comfy, and I paid $50 for it."

She told BuzzFeed News it was "shocking" and difficult to learn about the accusations about her former idol, but she said she knew what she had to do.

"It was very difficult to process the reality of the situation because in the past Melanie was one of my favorite singers ... It was horrible to read but I knew that I had to stop supporting her."

However, some are grappling with what to do and how to navigate conflicting feelings over the revelations.

I lost respect for Melanie Martinez BUT I’m not going to destroy my $30 record or delete her songs just because of… https://t.co/twQmnTyZvz
Genna🌺 @genna_clark

I lost respect for Melanie Martinez BUT I’m not going to destroy my $30 record or delete her songs just because of… https://t.co/twQmnTyZvz

"Y'all are tripping out destroying cd's/deleting her songs," one person wrote.

Thoughts on what to do now if you like Melanie Martinez? Limited characters for answers, but do you think people sh… https://t.co/FOXeKk8OWD
Christmas Hamber @amber42323

Thoughts on what to do now if you like Melanie Martinez? Limited characters for answers, but do you think people sh… https://t.co/FOXeKk8OWD

A rep for Melanie Martinez provided BuzzFeed News a statement to the allegation and fan backlash that the singer also posted to Twitter over the weekend.

"I understand how hard it could be to see my side of the story, considering no one with a heart would want to invalidate anyone speaking up about this topic," Martinez said. I want to thank my fans who took the time to research the timeline, analyze past Instagram photos, and question the story being told, which reveal her false statements."

"I trusted so many people in my life who took advantage of that trust for their own personal gain. Please know that my intentions with everything that I do in my life are always pure and I would never be intimate with someone without their absolute consent."

