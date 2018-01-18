BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Deadly Storm In Europe Has Produced 87 MPH Winds And The Scenes Are Apocalyptic

news

A Deadly Storm In Europe Has Produced 87 MPH Winds And The Scenes Are Apocalyptic

Extreme winds that have ripped through the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium are causing some serious and scary sights.

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 18, 2018, at 12:58 p.m. ET

A hurricane-force storm with wind speeds of up to 140 kilometers per hour battered the Netherlands and parts of northwest Germany and Belgium on Thursday. Multiple storm-related deaths have already been reported.

Ground and air transportation services across cities in the Netherlands and Germany have been canceled, and tens of thousands of homes are without power. Dozens of residents have reportedly been injured by flying debris and falling trees.
Pierre Crom / Getty Images

Ground and air transportation services across cities in the Netherlands and Germany have been canceled, and tens of thousands of homes are without power.

Dozens of residents have reportedly been injured by flying debris and falling trees.

Photos from the deadly storm are emerging, showing toppled buses and homes that have lost entire sides.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

Live footage captured on the ground and shared online on Thursday is truly, truly terrifying.

Waanzinnig, complete daken worden weggerukt. #storm (via @paulschram)
Johan Boef @jboef

Waanzinnig, complete daken worden weggerukt. #storm (via @paulschram)

Reply Retweet Favorite

People are having to hold onto grounded structures so that they aren't whisked away by the howling winds.

@MetMattTaylor @BBCBreakfast BREAKING VIDEO: A windstorm in the Netherlands with wind gusts of up to 140 km/h is cu… https://t.co/AGwAG1eatM
Bee Wiles @Bee_Wiles1

@MetMattTaylor @BBCBreakfast BREAKING VIDEO: A windstorm in the Netherlands with wind gusts of up to 140 km/h is cu… https://t.co/AGwAG1eatM

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
#storm Den Bosch
Marco @tensioncoach

#storm Den Bosch

Reply Retweet Favorite

Dutch citizens are capturing trucks teetering on the roads, and some completely toppling over.

Dit gebeurde op de gorcumse brug #Werkendam #storm
Govert Mouthaan @GovertMouthaan

Dit gebeurde op de gorcumse brug #Werkendam #storm

Reply Retweet Favorite
Niks aan de hand, pfff #storm
Joost Wiezer @Joost_Wiezer

Niks aan de hand, pfff #storm

Reply Retweet Favorite

Large, structural objects are being dismantled by the wind and falling. Some are dangerously flying through the streets.

There she goes! #storm #codeRED #Netherlands
RichardHoogeveen.nl @RichardMaasdijk

There she goes! #storm #codeRED #Netherlands

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Shipping containers blown over in #Nederland this morning as a severe #windstorm counties to affect the country. Vi… https://t.co/tjWquT47lM
WEATHER/ METEO WORLD @StormchaserUKEU

Shipping containers blown over in #Nederland this morning as a severe #windstorm counties to affect the country. Vi… https://t.co/tjWquT47lM

Reply Retweet Favorite
Dat een dixie verandert in een levensgevaarlijk projectiel #storm
Ivo Evers @IvoEvers

Dat een dixie verandert in een levensgevaarlijk projectiel #storm

Reply Retweet Favorite

Germans are being warned to stay indoors, and schools and flights have been canceled, the BBC reported.

Daar gaat weer wat handel omver 😥 #terminal #storm
RichardHoogeveen.nl @RichardMaasdijk

Daar gaat weer wat handel omver 😥 #terminal #storm

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT