YouTuber David Dobrik Said He's Lost $85,000 From Investing In GameStop Stock During The Hype

"It's been five days since we last talked about stocks," he said in his most recent recording edited into the end of the latest podcast. "You know how much I made so far? ... I haven't pulled out yet, but so far I've lost $85,000. It's so bad."

Dobrik first recorded his plans to invest late last week. He then recorded again earlier this week, revealing to his cohost and guests what happened with his investment.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Views, the influencer said he invested about $50,000 in stocks in the company during the hype .

YouTuber David Dobrik revealed on his podcast that he purchased GameStop stocks during the height of the Reddit push last week, but he's since lost about $85,000 in the investment.

David Dobrik said on his podcast he bought Gamestop mid-hype and has lost $85,000 since last week 😬

"I fucked up. I fucked up. I fucked up, bro," he said while laughing. "I saw it coming. I fucking saw it coming."

Dobrik joked repeatedly that he's "so bad at stocks," but he was excited by the chance to gamble. So he called his financial adviser after learning about the success of the r/WallStreetBets movement and asked to have put his money into the stock.

Last week, a coordinated "attack" by redditors helped push GameStop stock to some of its highest ever recorded value in the market because hedge funds were betting against the stock. Members of the subreddit encouraged each other and investors to pour their money into GameStop so its value would rise and Wall Street tycoons would lose a ton of money on their bet.



Dobrik thought he could cash in, but stock prices this week have since continued to drop.

"It's pissing me off 'cause I'm so bad at stocks," he said on his podcast. "I fucking hate stocks; it is not my game ... I only like doing it because I like gambling. That's my favorite thing to do is going to the casino."

The YouTuber said, however, he's keeping his money in for now. "I'm holding it out ... More than a majority of my money is tied up in the stock market, but this time I took matters into my own hands."

He added that he thinks "the slaughter is still coming," meaning GameStop's value will continue to tank.

"I had fun," Dobrik said. "The way I look at it is, Hey, this would be a podcast story."