news

DAMN. Kendrick Lamar Just Won A Pulitzer Prize.

Rapper and Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on April 16, 2018, at 3:43 p.m. ET

On Monday, the prestigious Pulitzer Prize was awarded to rapper Kendrick Lamar for his studio album DAMN.

It's the first time the music category has recognized a body of work that is not from the jazz or classical genre.

And some people pointed out that Lamar's Pulitzer win comes before a Grammy win for Album of the Year.

...and it's legendary.

People reacted emotionally and immediately, saying it's single-handedly raised the limits for dreaming and ambitions.

CONGRATS, PULITZER PRIZE WINNER KUNG FU KENNY.

