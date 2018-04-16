DAMN. Kendrick Lamar Just Won A Pulitzer Prize.
Rapper and Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar.
On Monday, the prestigious Pulitzer Prize was awarded to rapper Kendrick Lamar for his studio album DAMN.
It's the first time the music category has recognized a body of work that is not from the jazz or classical genre.
And some people pointed out that Lamar's Pulitzer win comes before a Grammy win for Album of the Year.
...and it's legendary.
People reacted emotionally and immediately, saying it's single-handedly raised the limits for dreaming and ambitions.
CONGRATS, PULITZER PRIZE WINNER KUNG FU KENNY.
