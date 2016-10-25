BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Mom Pampered Her Dog Before She Was Put Down And People Are Not OK

news

This Mom Pampered Her Dog Before She Was Put Down And People Are Not OK

They're crying. I'm crying. People are crying.

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 25, 2016, at 5:17 p.m. ET

On Tuesday, 22-year-old Victor Flores, his mom Shannon Adams, and their entire family had to make a heartbreaking decision for their 13-year-old beagle, Daisy.

Victor Flores
Victor Flores

Daisy has been with the family for eight years, but recently, they discovered she had a ruptured disk in her back and could no longer control the lower half of her body. Unfortunately, Daisy was too already old for surgery.

Flores explained that these circumstances led him and his family to make a painful decision. &quot;We had to put her down because she was too old for surgery and she was suffering,&quot; said Flores.
Victor Flores

Flores explained that these circumstances led him and his family to make a painful decision.

"We had to put her down because she was too old for surgery and she was suffering," said Flores.

So on Monday, Daisy's last day, his mom wanted to make it extra special and make sure "she was as comfortable as possible," Flores told BuzzFeed News. This meant cooking all of Daisy's favorite foods...

...all of them.

Twitter: @Victahhhh
ADVERTISEMENT

And taking her on special walks around the neighborhood in a wagon.

Twitter: @Victahhhh

"[Daisy] enjoyed herself yesterday," Flores said.

Twitter: @Victahhhh

Before they took Daisy to the vet one final time, Flores decided to share the "memorable" last day his mom prepared for her with his friends on Twitter.

my dog is being put to sleep tomorrow so my mom made her last day memorable
Victor @Victahhhh

my dog is being put to sleep tomorrow so my mom made her last day memorable

Reply Retweet Favorite

It not only reached, and touched, his friends, but tens of thousands of people who then shared Daisy's final day on Earth with their friends.

The responses were an immediate and emotional punch to the gut for most people.

Twitter: @AngieJuradoX
ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter: @QH_Bush
Twitter: @WayneL_Jr
Twitter: @keithxo_
Twitter: @thewintrbucky
ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, the responses were nothing but people crying.

Twitter
Twitter: @NOTHESLA

Legitimately crying.

Twitter
Twitter: @_bbyvicki
ADVERTISEMENT

Flores said he and his family are deeply appreciating all of the support and compassion flooding in from complete strangers.

Victor Flores
&quot;Everyone is sending in their condolences so we appreciate that,&quot; Flores said. &quot;Some people are even saying what we did for Daisy reminds them of what they did for their dogs in their final days.&quot;&quot;That&#x27;s pretty neat,&quot; he added.
Twitter: @stephh693

"Everyone is sending in their condolences so we appreciate that," Flores said. "Some people are even saying what we did for Daisy reminds them of what they did for their dogs in their final days."

"That's pretty neat," he added.

Flores said only he and his mom could bring themselves to take Daisy to the vet this morning to put her down. It was "too hard" for the rest of the family, he said.

Victor Flores

He also wanted to share a final picture he took: "[This] was how I found my mom and Daisy this morning — before we took her for her final car ride," he said.

Victor Flores

Rest in peace, Daisy. But long live Daisy in our hearts forever.

Victor Flores
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT