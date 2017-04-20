People Are Accusing Parents With A Family "Prank" YouTube Channel Of Child Abuse

The original DaddyOFive video was apparently published on April 12 and shows Mike and Heather Martin — the parents of five — pouring invisible ink on their youngest son Cody's bedroom carpet before accusing him of making the mess.

DeFranco's video response and recap pulled clips from that video in which mom Heather is seen screaming obscenities at Cody as she accuses him of creating the ink-stained mess. In the clip, Cody cries hysterically as he denies the accusation, but the parents continue their "prank" by calling him a liar.

"It's just a prank, bruh," Cody's dad Mike says eventually.