BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Dad Mailed A Container Of Sliced Mangos To His Daughter In College After She Forgot Them At Home

news / viral

This Dad Mailed A Container Of Sliced Mangos To His Daughter In College After She Forgot Them At Home

"Don't ever let that Man-go."

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 15, 2017, at 12:39 p.m. ET

This is Cecilia Li, a 19-year-old student at UCLA. She's been taking summer courses, so when she can, she'll make quick trips over weekends to see her parents in San Diego.

This past weekend, however, she had a class on Sunday. She made the drive to spend Saturday with her family and rushed to head out the next morning. &quot;We&#x27;re a big fruit family,&quot; Li told BuzzFeed News. Every year while they&#x27;re in season, her family buys a box of mangos to share.While she was home on Saturday, her dad cut up some mangoes (her favorite fruit) and put them in the fridge so she could take them with her for her drive back to school the next morning.&quot;My dad works weekends, so I didn&#x27;t get to see him too much,&quot; Li said. She was grateful he&#x27;d thought to do this for her while she was home.
Cecilia Li

This past weekend, however, she had a class on Sunday. She made the drive to spend Saturday with her family and rushed to head out the next morning.

"We're a big fruit family," Li told BuzzFeed News. Every year while they're in season, her family buys a box of mangos to share.

While she was home on Saturday, her dad cut up some mangoes (her favorite fruit) and put them in the fridge so she could take them with her for her drive back to school the next morning.

"My dad works weekends, so I didn't get to see him too much," Li said. She was grateful he'd thought to do this for her while she was home.

Unfortunately Li was in so much of a rush on Sunday morning, she completely forgot to grab the plastic container of mangos from the fridge. Her dad texted her about it.

Cecilia Li

"I was so disappointed that I almost wanted to turn back," she said. (Her mom told her not to.) Her dad then texted her back asking for her school address to get the mangos to her, but she told him it was fine.

Cecilia Li

Then, on Tuesday, when Li returned her apartment after class, she saw she got a package from her dad. Inside was an insulated styrofoam ice box and tons of ice packs...and the container of sliced mangos — that were still fresh and cold!

Cecilia Li
ADVERTISEMENT

"I had never been happier nor more amused that I had mangoes cut, packaged, and shipped with love," Li said. "Needless to say, they were gone within minutes."

Cecilia Li

Li adds that her dad will often do these small, but very thoughtful, gestures for their family. "When my sister went to Cancun on vacation with my mom, she needed her contacts so my dad mailed them to her...but in the package he included a packet of M&Ms just in case she wanted a snack."

&quot;Since he&#x27;s so busy with work all the time, he shows his love for us in other ways — even if it means being a little extra with every simple task,&quot; Li adds.
Cecilia Li

"Since he's so busy with work all the time, he shows his love for us in other ways — even if it means being a little extra with every simple task," Li adds.

When Li tweeted about the package, one person responded with something we'd all agree with: "Don't ever let that Mango."

@ce_silly_a Don't ever let that Mango
Action Jackson ⓥ @Mofaye_

@ce_silly_a Don't ever let that Mango

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT