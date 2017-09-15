Cecilia Li

This past weekend, however, she had a class on Sunday. She made the drive to spend Saturday with her family and rushed to head out the next morning.

"We're a big fruit family," Li told BuzzFeed News. Every year while they're in season, her family buys a box of mangos to share.

While she was home on Saturday, her dad cut up some mangoes (her favorite fruit) and put them in the fridge so she could take them with her for her drive back to school the next morning.

"My dad works weekends, so I didn't get to see him too much," Li said. She was grateful he'd thought to do this for her while she was home.