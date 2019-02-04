Cynthia Bailey Said She Asked A Random White Guy Who She Thought Was Tom Brady For A Picture. It Was Not Tom Brady.

Cynthia Bailey of the Real Housewives of Atlanta shared an Instagram photo on Sunday with a hilarious caption explaining how she ended up with a photo with a random person on her phone.

"I ran into this guy last night in the lobby of the St. Regis. I asked for a picture because I thought he was @tombrady," Bailey wrote on the day of the Super Bowl game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

The former supermodel even said she gave interviews the night before at an event "saying how cool it was to bump into" the Patriots quarterback.

Bailey then included apparent screenshots of texts she sent her boyfriend at the time about her selfie with "Tom Brady."

"Who is that?" he asked. "Tom Brady," she responded.

"Baby...that's not Tom Brady," he wrote back. "Who told you that was Tom Brady?"