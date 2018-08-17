Customers Are Apparently Harassing These Restaurant Owners For Switching From Crinkle-Cut To Straight Fries

One angry diner even threatened to physically fight one of the owners.

A popular restaurant in Maine is dealing with furious and hostile customers after they replaced their crinkle-cut french fries with thinner, straight-cut fries. Apparently, one man even threatened to fight one of the owners over the change.

Leslie and Jim Parsons are the owners of Bolley's Famous Franks, a popular restaurant in Waterville, Maine. Their restaurant has been in the news for causing the fry ~controversy~ among their loyal fans.

The couple said they were forced to make the cosmetic change from crinkle to straight-cut french fries for business reasons.

"The blades are ridiculously pricey and flimsy. It takes many blades to operate the cutter and after sinking thousands, yes thousands, I chose to go with an alternative cut," Leslie explained in a post on their restaurant's Facebook page.

The type of potato the fries are cut from has remained the exact same.