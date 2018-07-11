It's Croatia And France In The World Cup Final

The dramatic match between England and Croatia was decided in extra time.

After nearly a month of World Cup action in Russia, France will face Croatia in the final match.

Croatia beat England 2–1 on Wednesday in extra time to advance. This is Croatia's first World Cup final. England hasn't been in the tournament final since 1966.

Croatia, despite being down 0–1 coming out of halftime, managed to tie the game up in the second half and score with only 10 minutes left in the game.