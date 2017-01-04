Soulja Boy Already Has Had A Shit Year And People Are Asking If He Can Redo 2017

On Monday, Soulja Boy claimed that Chris Brown ragged on him for "liking" one of Karrueche's Instagram photos, which sparked a very strange, but impassioned, beef between the two that exhaustedly played out all over social media.

But then, one day later, as Soulja Boy hosted an Instagram Live video in Compton, a heated exchange between a resident and the rapper was captured when the resident accused him of not being "from the hood." Soulja's phone was eventually knocked to the ground. More footage that surfaced from the altercation showed him trying to square off with the local residents and retrieve his phone back.

Of course, Chris Brown took this opportunity to clown his opponent. But by Wednesday, it seemed Soulja Boy was ready to toss in the towel. He posted an apology on Twitter, and said his mom was the one who encouraged him to say sorry.

But then, in devastatingly sad timing, pro boxer Adrien Broner posted a flyer on Instagram announcing that Soulja and Brown were going to literally box this out.