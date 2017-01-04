BuzzFeed News

Soulja Boy Already Has Had A Shit Year And People Are Asking If He Can Redo 2017

Soulja Boy Already Has Had A Shit Year And People Are Asking If He Can Redo 2017

"2018 is your year, Soulja Boy."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

January 4, 2017

It's only four days into the new year, but the court of petty opinion has unanimously ruled that rapper Soulja Boy has taken the first big L of 2017.

Soulja Boy already took the biggest L of 2017 😂😂
Daquan Richmond @99Daquan

Soulja Boy already took the biggest L of 2017 😂😂

Soulja Boy already hold the biggest L of 2017 and the year just started
SoLLUMINATI @PrinceTatted

Soulja Boy already hold the biggest L of 2017 and the year just started

And it's not only one big blunder, oh no. In only a few unfortunate days, he's had revolving door of consecutive losses.

I wish The Boondocks was still around to make a parody episode of this whole soulja boy situation.
Favriel @foreignhoney

I wish The Boondocks was still around to make a parody episode of this whole soulja boy situation.

We'll quickly catch you up on this "Soulja Boy situation" if you haven't been following. Like all great sagas, it started with an Instagram like.

On Monday, Soulja Boy claimed that Chris Brown ragged on him for "liking" one of Karrueche's Instagram photos, which sparked a very strange, but impassioned, beef between the two that exhaustedly played out all over social media.

But then, one day later, as Soulja Boy hosted an Instagram Live video in Compton, a heated exchange between a resident and the rapper was captured when the resident accused him of not being "from the hood." Soulja's phone was eventually knocked to the ground. More footage that surfaced from the altercation showed him trying to square off with the local residents and retrieve his phone back.

Of course, Chris Brown took this opportunity to clown his opponent. But by Wednesday, it seemed Soulja Boy was ready to toss in the towel. He posted an apology on Twitter, and said his mom was the one who encouraged him to say sorry.

But then, in devastatingly sad timing, pro boxer Adrien Broner posted a flyer on Instagram announcing that Soulja and Brown were going to literally box this out.

Oh, and amid his apology, people couldn't stop laughing at Soulja for saying his mom has been with him "since [he] was born."

Soulja boy say "my mom been with me since I was born". Lmao shittt me too bro
LUCKI @LUCKI6BELOW

Soulja boy say "my mom been with me since I was born". Lmao shittt me too bro

@souljaboy "She always been there since I've been born"
@LAKE______

@souljaboy "She always been there since I've been born"

This is all to say that it has been a deeply, deeply unfortunate start to the new year for our friend. Still, people couldn't help but be entertained.

I don't wanna hear nothin Soulja boy got to say for the rest of the year 😂😂
Mo Bands™ @NikesN_Chixks

I don't wanna hear nothin Soulja boy got to say for the rest of the year 😂😂

Soulja boy vs the entire rap community
Shishou 🌐 @OmonaKami

Soulja boy vs the entire rap community

(Oh yeah, a bunch of rappers also couldn't help themselves from laughing at the mess.)

you ever feel like ur having a bad day, then you think to yourself it could be worse, I could be soulja boy
@TrapHouseFu

you ever feel like ur having a bad day, then you think to yourself it could be worse, I could be soulja boy

Soulja Boy just broke the world record for most consecutive Ls in 24 hours and he's still going. Gonna be a hard record to break.
VI Seconds @visecs

Soulja Boy just broke the world record for most consecutive Ls in 24 hours and he's still going. Gonna be a hard record to break.

The nonstop draggings have people feeling genuinely bad for him... but they also couldn't help but chuckle a little.

Bruh can y'all leave Soulja Boy alone 😂😂
Landon Moss @_LandonMoss

Bruh can y'all leave Soulja Boy alone 😂😂

Leave Soulja Boy Alone!
EC Martinez @ECMartinezBeats

Leave Soulja Boy Alone!

There's been a recent mass movement from sympathizers for Soulja Boy to get a reset button on the new year.

Soulja boy need a redo on 2017
A R Y S 🌻 @syramai

Soulja boy need a redo on 2017

soulja boy needs to restart 2017.
ㅤㅤ @sandraamika

soulja boy needs to restart 2017.

Soulja Boy needs to reset his 2017 and start again. Celebrate new year again woow 😂😂😂😂
#WeWorkingB @tafadzwa__b

Soulja Boy needs to reset his 2017 and start again. Celebrate new year again woow 😂😂😂😂

Or, like, maybe he can just ride this one out until 2018. Next year will be your year, my dude.

Soulja boy gotta go to sleep and wake up January 1, 2018 and start a new year . He can't recover from this
RaeBoogieWitDaHoodie @raebeknowin

Soulja boy gotta go to sleep and wake up January 1, 2018 and start a new year . He can't recover from this

Man soulja boy just need to sit out the rest of 2017 and try again next year after that super L 😭😭😭
Kimmy @mskimmywimmy

Man soulja boy just need to sit out the rest of 2017 and try again next year after that super L 😭😭😭

2018 is your year Soulja Boy
Aatif Ahmed @iamteefy

2018 is your year Soulja Boy

NEXT YEAR FOR SURE. DON'T WORRY ABOUT A THING.

First day of 2017
Soulja Boy @souljaboy

First day of 2017

