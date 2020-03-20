Designer Christian Siriano And His Team Are Making Face Masks For New York Coronavirus Relief

Fashion designer Christian Siriano is offering to make free face masks for the coronavirus outbreak relief efforts in New York after Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke of fears there may not be enough for medical workers.

Siriano's reps told BuzzFeed News the two are currently in talks to figure out "how this will work," but the masks will be made specifically for medical service workers.

The deal was struck on Twitter on Friday when the Project Runway star tweeted at the governor, saying if he and the state "need masks [his] team will make some."

"I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help."