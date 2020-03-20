 Skip To Content
Designer Christian Siriano And His Team Are Making Face Masks For New York Coronavirus Relief

A rep for Siriano told BuzzFeed News he's already put his staff to work. The masks will be made for "hospital personnel" in New York state.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on March 20, 2020, at 3:58 p.m. ET

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images, Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Fashion designer Christian Siriano is offering to make free face masks for the coronavirus outbreak relief efforts in New York after Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke of fears there may not be enough for medical workers.

Siriano's reps told BuzzFeed News the two are currently in talks to figure out "how this will work," but the masks will be made specifically for medical service workers.

The deal was struck on Twitter on Friday when the Project Runway star tweeted at the governor, saying if he and the state "need masks [his] team will make some."

"I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help."

Cuomo responded, asking Siriano to follow him back so they can DM about it.

Shortly thereafter, Cuomo tweeted and updated everyone that he would accept Siriano's help.

"Christian has a staff of sewers on salary sitting at home and ready to work," Bianca Bianconi, a publicist for Siriano, told BuzzFeed News in a statement. "They’re starting to make them now, which we will donate and then a plan will be put together as we flesh it out to manufacture them/more."

When asked for more details about the effort, Bianconi was able to confirm that the masks will be made specifically for "hospital personnel."

The whole public exchange and outreach has inspired others — those savvy with sewing and even other designers with their own staff and resources — to consider doing the same.

The thoughtful gesture in a time of real need has touched many people not just outside of the state, but even the country.

Rich Azzopardi, a Cuomo spokesperson, told BuzzFeed News, "We’re working out details [with Siriano], but it’s all hands on deck."

