A junior at the University of Georgia said her professor kindly gave her another shot to finish her economics exam after a meatball sub incident logged her out prematurely, giving her a failing grade.

Sam Lee, 20, was eating the sandwich while taking the test when a meatball fell onto her keyboard.

"It hit some sort of escape button and closed the entire browser," she told BuzzFeed News.

Lee said she was initially "more worried about [her] sandwich and computer ... that either one of them would be ruined." But when she realized the screen she was taking the exam on was no longer there, she really began panicking.

"I then took about six hours to write an email to my professor and sent it later that night," she said.

Dear Professor Lastrapes, I had some technical difficulties and outside distractions during the test today. Something hit my computer and caused it to submit the test when I had less than half of the questions answered. By something, I mean a meatball that had tragically fallen onto my keyboard as I was taking the exam. This said meatball caused some malfunctions with my laptop and caused the test to submit itself.

According to Lee, her test results came back at 39%. So she concluded her email to her professor by asking if she could take the test again.