Rowe said she finally decided to move out two weeks ago "because I felt like I was unwanted in my own room," she said.

In the video, she also disclosed details of Brochu's social media posts that suggested her everyday habits, like eating, were being recorded and mocked.

After discovering the posts and reporting it to University of Hartford officials, she moved out, but claimed the school was "taking its time with the investigation" and not enough had been done.

"The fact that I'm black and my old roommate was white ... If the roles was switched, I want to know if it would be handled the same way," Rowe said in the video.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Rowe. Her boyfriend, Brad Forsyth, told The Tab, "I’ll just leave it up to hands of the law to get some justice for my girlfriend.”