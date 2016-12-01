BuzzFeed News

People Are Epically Clapping Back After A Guy Tried To Call Out Cardi B's Outfit

"U will never be tasked with this decision, hun."

By Tanya Chen

Posted on December 1, 2016, at 11:55 a.m. ET

On Tuesday, a Twitter user posted the following photo and asked men if they were "ok with ya girl going out like this." The photo is of rapper and reality star Cardi B, who shared it on her Instagram that day.

The tweet immediately drew back-and-forth responses, largely between men and women, answering the question of whether or not her outfit is "OK."

That's when 27-year-old Kar Logan chimed in. He tweeted that this was "absolutely not" OK because her fridge was evidently left open! Logan's single response got retweeted over 88,000 times.

And people are not only laughing but also hopping on this expert-level clapback thread.
And people are not only laughing but also hopping on this expert-level clapback thread.

@karyewest @BasedLaRock @rolltide916 I don't care what she wears but she betta drop that fedex envelope in the cabinet off before they close
Vaughn @vaughnye_fresh

@karyewest @BasedLaRock @rolltide916 I don't care what she wears but she betta drop that fedex envelope in the cabinet off before they close

Logan, who's an actor and writer currently living in Brooklyn, told BuzzFeed News he made a joke about it, but he did also want to make a point about men "policing how a woman dresses."

Kar Logan

"It really wasn't that big of a deal," he said of Cardi B's outfit. "If it works for you and yours in your household, everything is fine. If not, to be honest, then there needs to be some kind of talk happening, because a guy really shouldn't be that offended with his girlfriend going out looking fine."

"Dudes have to be mindful of what messages they're putting out when they say stuff like that," he added.

Another Twitter user, 21-year-old Aly Martinez, also shot back at the tweet. She said she was just saying what "women have been trying to tell these headasses for only a century now," she told BuzzFeed News.

Other people challenged Martinez, but she said men have been asking that question for far too long. She added that many presume that women dress themselves solely for men.

Other people are trying to put this discussion into perspective in more simple ways.

I mean, Cardi B, you have to be careful, girl!!!!

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the original Twitter user.

