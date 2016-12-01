People Are Epically Clapping Back After A Guy Tried To Call Out Cardi B's Outfit

Kar Logan

"It really wasn't that big of a deal," he said of Cardi B's outfit. "If it works for you and yours in your household, everything is fine. If not, to be honest, then there needs to be some kind of talk happening, because a guy really shouldn't be that offended with his girlfriend going out looking fine."

"Dudes have to be mindful of what messages they're putting out when they say stuff like that," he added.