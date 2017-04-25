Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office

According to a news release, at 8:20 pm that night, the sheriff's office received a 911 call about a pickup truck that had collided with a tractor north of Aurora in Buchanan County.

Soules was the driver of the truck, officials said, and a man later identified as 66-year-old Kenneth E. Mosher was behind the wheel of the tractor.

Mosher was pronounced dead after an ambulance took him to a nearby hospital.

Iowa State Patrol told the Des Moines Register that Soules attempted to leave the accident by foot, but police were able to track him down and arrest him. Soules was then taken to the hospital, and eventually to jail.