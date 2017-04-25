BuzzFeed News

Former "Bachelor" Chris Soules Has Been Charged For Fleeing The Scene Of A Deadly Car Crash

A former star of The Bachelor, Chris Soules, was arrested on Monday, April 24 in Iowa. He's been charged with Leaving the Scene of a Fatality Motor Vehicle Accident, a class D felony, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

According to a news release, at 8:20 pm that night, the sheriff&#x27;s office received a 911 call about a pickup truck that had collided with a tractor north of Aurora in Buchanan County. Soules was the driver of the truck, officials said, and a man later identified as 66-year-old Kenneth E. Mosher was behind the wheel of the tractor. Mosher was pronounced dead after an ambulance took him to a nearby hospital. Iowa State Patrol told the Des Moines Register that Soules attempted to leave the accident by foot, but police were able to track him down and arrest him. Soules was then taken to the hospital, and eventually to jail.
Soules had his first court appearance the next morning.

According to court documents, police alleged he was in possession of alcoholic beverage containers at the scene of the crash.

Soules posted bond out of the Buchanan County Jail for $10,000.

On Monday, May 8, Soules was charged with one count of hit and run, a Class D felony that can be punishable by up to five years in prison.

His arraignment is scheduled for May 23. BuzzFeed News reached out to Soules' lawyer for comment.

Efforts to get in touch with Soules or his legal representatives were not immediately successful. A publicist listed for Soules said she no longer represented him.

When contacted, ABC declined to comment on the matter.

