This Absurd Forever 21 Choker Has People Hilariously Done With The Choker Trend
"Y'all taking this choker fad too far."
As you know, chokers have made a comeback in a large way, and at terrifyingly fast rate, in 2016.
Most people find the fashion revival to be cute and innocuous enough. However, the styling for a Forever 21 "Star Wars Baseball Jersey" has some people wondering if we should all take a step back on the trend altogether.
People are hilariously calling out this choker (that's no longer being sold — SAD) for being so extra.
(Like, literally extra, unnecessary fabric).
And saying this is officially "too far."
It joins other Forever 21 choker designs that have been called out and parodied recently.
As we near the end of the year, let us seriously reflect on 2016. And what we bring into 2017.
