This Absurd Forever 21 Choker Has People Hilariously Done With The Choker Trend

"Y'all taking this choker fad too far."

By Tanya Chen

Posted on December 5, 2016, at 11:51 a.m. ET

As you know, chokers have made a comeback in a large way, and at terrifyingly fast rate, in 2016.

Most people find the fashion revival to be cute and innocuous enough. However, the styling for a Forever 21 "Star Wars Baseball Jersey" has some people wondering if we should all take a step back on the trend altogether.

People are hilariously calling out this choker (that's no longer being sold — SAD) for being so extra.

Ok chokers are getting out of hand... Is this a neck brace?
Agege Bread @AsToldByIjeoma

Ok chokers are getting out of hand... Is this a neck brace?

(Like, literally extra, unnecessary fabric).

This choker trend has girls out here wearin neck braces
mags @maggiepalazzo

This choker trend has girls out here wearin neck braces

Is it me or is forever 21 going a little far???? Is this a choker?? I guess I don't understand current trends
katy @katykirk13

Is it me or is forever 21 going a little far???? Is this a choker?? I guess I don't understand current trends

And saying this is officially "too far."

LOL im dead. @Forever21 definitely taking the choker game too far
cq @clynnaq

LOL im dead. @Forever21 definitely taking the choker game too far

Ya'll taking this choker fad too far...shorty wearing a neck brace 😕
papi mike 🇬🇭 @MagicMiiike

Ya'll taking this choker fad too far...shorty wearing a neck brace 😕

It joins other Forever 21 choker designs that have been called out and parodied recently.

"Fishnet Choker" 🤔
youtube/Alonzo @alonzolerone

"Fishnet Choker" 🤔

Total Kim vibes in this denim choker 💣 https://t.co/gPM4ZYA2SI
Forever 21 @Forever21

Total Kim vibes in this denim choker 💣 https://t.co/gPM4ZYA2SI

@Forever21 dude i could just cut off the bottoms of my jeans than pay $40
*~*Lexi*~* @Savemeleafy

@Forever21 dude i could just cut off the bottoms of my jeans than pay $40

Got a new choker from Forever 21 what do you all think
andrea @andreagoesmeow

Got a new choker from Forever 21 what do you all think

As we near the end of the year, let us seriously reflect on 2016. And what we bring into 2017.

This choker trend is #wild YALL
Ca$hmereá @amaris_wright3

This choker trend is #wild YALL

