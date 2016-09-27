BuzzFeed News

This 6-Year-Old Girl Had An Insane Drake-Themed Birthday And People Are Jealous

This 6-Year-Old Girl Had An Insane Drake-Themed Birthday And People Are Jealous

"She knew she was the girl at the age of 6ix."

By Tanya Chen

Posted on September 27, 2016, at 11:13 a.m. ET

On Sunday, Abby Marquez attended a special birthday for her best friend's daughter, Leah, who was turning 6.

Abby Marquez

Her birthday wasn't just any kid's birthday — because Leah really loves the rapper Drake, her mom, Lex Saldivar, told BuzzFeed News. So Leah's mom came through and surprised her daughter with a Drake-themed birthday.

It was completely decked out with custom OVO-imprinted decor. Leah's mom even got the color scheme right.

At 6, Leah is already a Drake stan. "She loves everything about his music," her mom said. "She recently said she wanted to marry Drake when she's older."

Twitter: @abbykillzz
Leah's mom said she was "beyond happy" with how the party turned out.

Marquez tweeted about Leah's birthday after and people were very amused.

Twitter: @koonbeaner
Twitter: @bprieto6ix_

Most people were just insanely jealous. Again, Leah is 6.

Twitter: @cherryyyybomb
Twitter: @danny__m
Twitter: @cherryyyybomb
Twitter: @baileyfoxxx

Leah's mom said that although Leah enjoys all of Drake's songs, her "favorite Drake song right now is 'Child's Play.'"

Abby Marquez

