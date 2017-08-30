BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are In Love With A Guy Who Fed His Girlfriend Chicken Nuggets While She Got Her Nails Done

news

People Are In Love With A Guy Who Fed His Girlfriend Chicken Nuggets While She Got Her Nails Done

"What guy will go to a nail salon with a girl, let alone feed her food while there?!"

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 30, 2017, at 4:37 p.m. ET

Lea Adame, a 19-year-old from Orange County, was getting her nails done at a local salon last week when she overheard a "cute" conversation. She looked up and saw an adorable scene.

Lea Adame

Adame realized that the manicurist next to her was meeting her son's new girlfriend for the first time, while she did the girlfriend's nails. On top of that, the boyfriend was feeding his new girlfriend chicken nuggets while she was getting her manicure from his mom. Adame told BuzzFeed News she was impressed by the gesture and took a photo.

&quot;It was so cute...he was a keeper,&quot; Adame recalled her initial thoughts of the couple. &quot;What guy will go to a nail salon with a girl, let alone will feed her food while there?&quot;She noted that he was feeding her chicken nuggets &quot;periodically&quot; during her entire manicure.
Lea Adame

"It was so cute...he was a keeper," Adame recalled her initial thoughts of the couple. "What guy will go to a nail salon with a girl, let alone will feed her food while there?"

She noted that he was feeding her chicken nuggets "periodically" during her entire manicure.

Adame said she was compelled to share this endearing and impressive gesture on Twitter, where it's gone viral. "I thought it was adorable," she added.

a guy at the salon is straight up feeding his girl chicken nuggets while she gets her nails done that's the kind of love &amp; support i need
lea adame @leaadame

a guy at the salon is straight up feeding his girl chicken nuggets while she gets her nails done that's the kind of love &amp; support i need

Reply Retweet Favorite
@leaadame / Twitter / Via Twitter: @leaadame

And so many people just recalibrated their standards for relationships.

DON'T TRY TO COME INTO MY LIFE WITHOUT THIS TYPE OF LOVE 👏🏽 https://t.co/XhdWVTAKjz
Tania Colon @taniamariee_

DON'T TRY TO COME INTO MY LIFE WITHOUT THIS TYPE OF LOVE 👏🏽 https://t.co/XhdWVTAKjz

Reply Retweet Favorite
@taniamariee_ / Twitter / Via Twitter: @taniamariee_
ADVERTISEMENT
What do you look for in a guy ? Me - https://t.co/MOGOGNZ2uu
MADDS @MadisonLouch

What do you look for in a guy ? Me - https://t.co/MOGOGNZ2uu

Reply Retweet Favorite
@MadisonLouch / Twitter / Via Twitter: @MadisonLouch

Even simply new standards for getting a manicure.

Who tryna feed me chicken nuggets while I get my nails did?? https://t.co/DFZQzBhVD7
® @rjo4_

Who tryna feed me chicken nuggets while I get my nails did?? https://t.co/DFZQzBhVD7

Reply Retweet Favorite
@rjo4_ / Twitter / Via Twitter: @rjo4_

While most appreciated Adame for appreciating the couple's moment...

@leaadame bless u for admiring them and not being hateful of others happiness
shar @SharonAileen_

@leaadame bless u for admiring them and not being hateful of others happiness

Reply Retweet Favorite
@SharonAileen_ / Twitter / Via Twitter: @SharonAileen_

Others, well, weren't as impressed. And thought this was a tad too much.

Sorry, but no. https://t.co/JnL9d0RwRv
Emily Gallagher @emy_gallagher

Sorry, but no. https://t.co/JnL9d0RwRv

Reply Retweet Favorite
@emy_gallagher / Twitter / Via Twitter: @emy_gallagher
ADVERTISEMENT
modern day relationship goals r so cringy https://t.co/XaKG7wOpur
Tylah @tylarfugate3

modern day relationship goals r so cringy https://t.co/XaKG7wOpur

Reply Retweet Favorite
@tylarfugate3 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @tylarfugate3

The receptionist at the Orange County salon confirmed the encounter.

She told BuzzFeed News the manicurist's name is Molly, and that she was indeed meeting her son's girlfriend for the first time.

She laughed when she heard they've become somewhat lauded and known on social media. She said Molly is currently busy, but that she will make sure she and her son know about their new fame.

BuzzFeed News will update the post if we hear back from Molly and her son.

Here are Adame and Yip's completed manicures 💅

Lea Adame
Aubrey Yip

UPDATE: The couple, 23-year-old Aubrey Yip and 25-year-old Sam Huynh, has been identified. And they think their moment of viral fame has been "absolutely fun," Yip told BuzzFeed News.

Yip and Huynh have been dating for two months now and had actually surprised Huynh&#x27;s mom Molly at the salon that day. Yip had also been prepping for a powerlifting competition — which is why Huynh was feeding her nuggets.&quot;It was super exciting because Aubrey needed her nails done for her competition and it was the perfect chance to meet my mom and surprise her with news and some flowers,&quot; Huynh explained to BuzzFeed News. &quot;We never thought our little gesture for his mom would get seen or publicized. We feel very lucky that Adame captured such a cute and candid moment for us,&quot; Yip added.
instagram.com

Yip and Huynh have been dating for two months now and had actually surprised Huynh's mom Molly at the salon that day. Yip had also been prepping for a powerlifting competition — which is why Huynh was feeding her nuggets.

"It was super exciting because Aubrey needed her nails done for her competition and it was the perfect chance to meet my mom and surprise her with news and some flowers," Huynh explained to BuzzFeed News.

"We never thought our little gesture for his mom would get seen or publicized. We feel very lucky that Adame captured such a cute and candid moment for us," Yip added.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT