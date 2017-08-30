"What guy will go to a nail salon with a girl, let alone feed her food while there?!"

Lea Adame, a 19-year-old from Orange County, was getting her nails done at a local salon last week when she overheard a "cute" conversation. She looked up and saw an adorable scene.

She noted that he was feeding her chicken nuggets "periodically" during her entire manicure.

"It was so cute...he was a keeper," Adame recalled her initial thoughts of the couple. "What guy will go to a nail salon with a girl, let alone will feed her food while there?"

Adame realized that the manicurist next to her was meeting her son's new girlfriend for the first time, while she did the girlfriend's nails. On top of that, the boyfriend was feeding his new girlfriend chicken nuggets while she was getting her manicure from his mom. Adame told BuzzFeed News she was impressed by the gesture and took a photo.

Adame said she was compelled to share this endearing and impressive gesture on Twitter, where it's gone viral. "I thought it was adorable," she added.

And so many people just recalibrated their standards for relationships.

Even simply new standards for getting a manicure.

While most appreciated Adame for appreciating the couple's moment...

Others, well, weren't as impressed. And thought this was a tad too much.

The receptionist at the Orange County salon confirmed the encounter.

She told BuzzFeed News the manicurist's name is Molly, and that she was indeed meeting her son's girlfriend for the first time.

She laughed when she heard they've become somewhat lauded and known on social media. She said Molly is currently busy, but that she will make sure she and her son know about their new fame.

BuzzFeed News will update the post if we hear back from Molly and her son.