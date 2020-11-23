Charli D'Amelio, The Most Popular Teen TikToker, Is The First To Hit 100 Million Followers

The 16-year-old celebrated on Instagram Live, saying she doesn't know how to react. She also posted several TikToks to celebrate, naturally.

Charli D'Amelio, the most popular teen on TikTok, has hit 100 million followers. She's the first-ever creator on the platform to reach the milestone.

A HUGE THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO HAS HELPED ME REACH 100 MILLION SUPPORTERS!!! AND ANOTHER HUGE THANK YOU TO @tiktok I LOVE EVERY ONE OF YOU!!! 💕💕





Following D'Amelio on the leaderboard is fellow teen dancer Addison Rae, who currently has over 68 million followers, and special effects artist Zach King, who has over 52 million.

Few celebrities and influencers have broken the 100 million benchmark on other social platforms, like Instagram. For reference, Beyonce has 155 million followers on Instagram, Gigi Hadid has 60 million, and Rihanna has 87 million.

D'Amelio's path to 100 million followers hit a bump in the road last week, when she and her family got backlash for their behavior in a YouTube video. She lost nearly a million followers but bounced back over the weekend.



D'Amelio first joined the platform in 2019 and began posting dance trend videos. A TikTok she posted of herself re-creating fellow dancer Jalaiah Harmon's "Renegade" choreography subsequently made D'Amelio more famous and catapulted her into the spotlight.



What followed is a series of high-profile business deals and career moves that solidified her visibility and success. Earlier this year, D'Amelio and her entire family signed with a management company, which spawned a series of big features (a Super Bowl commercial, for one), her own Dunkin' drink, a Morphe 2 makeup line with her sister, Dixie, and a duo podcast of their own.

According to Forbes, D'Amelio has earned over $4 million so far in 2020. However, she's the second-highest TikTok earner behind Rae, who it estimates to have earned $5 million.