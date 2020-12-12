Charley Pride performing onstage during the The 54th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 11 in Nashville.

Charley Pride, known as country's first modern Black superstar, died on Saturday due to complications from COVID-19, his team confirmed to BuzzFeed News. He was 86.

According to his obituary press release, the singer was in Dallas at the time of his death, and he had just performed his hit song "“Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’" at the Country Music Awards last month.

Pride was born in Sledge, Mississippi in 1934 to a sharecropping family. According to CMT, who wrote a lengthy tribute to his legacy, Pride was forced to walk four miles to attend a segregated school. He would eventually save enough money picking cotton to buy his first guitar.

Pride then quit school to play professional baseball, and spent a few years in the army.

"Pride was a gifted athlete who at first thought baseball would be his path from poverty, labor, and strife," his publicist wrote. "But his musical acumen was more impressive than his pitching arm or his hitting skills."

After being discovered and signed to RCA records, Pride recorded several songs in the 1960s that topped country music charts, like "Just Between You and Me" and "All I Have to Offer You (Is Me)."