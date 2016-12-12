People Are Screaming After A Guy Hilariously Called Out His Mom For Lying On Facebook
And calling out their moms. "My mom does shit like this."
This is 21-year-old Koran Hackman and his lil' nephew, Chance. Chance is 3, and a pretty bright kid, but a recent Facebook post from Hackman's mom had Hackman raising an eyebrow.
Last Thursday, Hackman told BuzzFeed News he noticed his mom had shared a very enlightened quote from Chance, who she is currently raising. The 3-year-old had apparently said, "Through [God], all things are possible."
Hackman, who laughed at the thought of his nephew saying this, felt he had to call his mom out. So he tweeted, "My nephew speaks in Power Ranger quotes, he ain't say none of this."
Someone gleefully assisted in posting it to Facebook and directly on mama Sonya's post. The single tweet was retweeted over 300 times.
Other people are simply cracking up at the fact that poor mom's own son snitched on her.
But after the initial reactions and laughter, people started to commend Hackman for it.
People came out of the woodwork to say their moms have been guilty of lying like this on Facebook, too.
Someone joked that moms are doing this to "look good" in front of their friends. Hackman believed his tweet went viral because so many people can relate. "Everyone has a family member who does the most on Facebook," he joked.
His mom eventually took the post down, but Hackman said she's not mad about her spot being blown. "My mom knows it's entirely jokes," he said.
Hackman added that his mom is "a hardworking, MBA graduate, Army veteran who raised four kids on her own," so there is a built-in respect in their relationship.
He added that he doesn't think his mom even knows what a retweet is.
