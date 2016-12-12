BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Screaming After A Guy Hilariously Called Out His Mom For Lying On Facebook

news / viral

People Are Screaming After A Guy Hilariously Called Out His Mom For Lying On Facebook

And calling out their moms. "My mom does shit like this."

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 12, 2016, at 4:51 p.m. ET

This is 21-year-old Koran Hackman and his lil' nephew, Chance. Chance is 3, and a pretty bright kid, but a recent Facebook post from Hackman's mom had Hackman raising an eyebrow.

Koran Hackman

Last Thursday, Hackman told BuzzFeed News he noticed his mom had shared a very enlightened quote from Chance, who she is currently raising. The 3-year-old had apparently said, "Through [God], all things are possible."

Sonya Hackman / Koran Hackman

Hackman, who laughed at the thought of his nephew saying this, felt he had to call his mom out. So he tweeted, "My nephew speaks in Power Ranger quotes, he ain't say none of this."

My mother is out here lying on Facebook. My nephew speaks in Power Ranger quotes, he ain't say none of this.
Hack @BallsofGlory

My mother is out here lying on Facebook. My nephew speaks in Power Ranger quotes, he ain't say none of this.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I called her out because I enjoy roasting the people I love — whether it's my beautiful girlfriend, Sarah, my mother, or even my nephew from the post," he said, laughing.

Hackman's tweet has now been retweeted over 130,000 times and faved nearly a quarter of a million times.

The tweet had gone so viral so quickly that Hackman actually wished people would start stealing it, and sharing it on Facebook, so his mom could see it.

I want this to pop so much, that it gets stolen and put on Facebook and for her to see it.
Hack @BallsofGlory

I want this to pop so much, that it gets stolen and put on Facebook and for her to see it.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Someone gleefully assisted in posting it to Facebook and directly on mama Sonya's post. The single tweet was retweeted over 300 times.

@BallsofGlory Sent a comment lol
Shaun Rainey #16 @Rainman_SR16

@BallsofGlory Sent a comment lol

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other people are simply cracking up at the fact that poor mom's own son snitched on her.

@Rainman_SR16 @BallsofGlory WHY YOU SNITCH 💀💀💀😂😂😂
Christmas Ken @Kennethsus

@Rainman_SR16 @BallsofGlory WHY YOU SNITCH 💀💀💀😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BallsofGlory smh shortening your lifespan as we tweet
Cheermeister Jaz 🎄 @artifishly

@BallsofGlory smh shortening your lifespan as we tweet

Reply Retweet Favorite

But after the initial reactions and laughter, people started to commend Hackman for it.

@BallsofGlory a win for the good guys
A1Hollywood @rtodap3

@BallsofGlory a win for the good guys

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

People came out of the woodwork to say their moms have been guilty of lying like this on Facebook, too.

@BallsofGlory my mom does shit like this 😂😂😂
Asia 💎 @toms_r_uss

@BallsofGlory my mom does shit like this 😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
@toms_r_uss @BallsofGlory My mother be lying on Facebook too 😭😭😭 who they tryna impress? The Jesus Squad? I don't get it 😂
SheraTheShooter™ 🍯 @Chanelshera

@toms_r_uss @BallsofGlory My mother be lying on Facebook too 😭😭😭 who they tryna impress? The Jesus Squad? I don't get it 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

Someone joked that moms are doing this to "look good" in front of their friends. Hackman believed his tweet went viral because so many people can relate. "Everyone has a family member who does the most on Facebook," he joked.

@Chanelshera @BallsofGlory I thought my mama was the only one 😂 they be tryna look good for they old friends and shit 😂😂
Asia 💎 @toms_r_uss

@Chanelshera @BallsofGlory I thought my mama was the only one 😂 they be tryna look good for they old friends and shit 😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

His mom eventually took the post down, but Hackman said she's not mad about her spot being blown. "My mom knows it's entirely jokes," he said.

@BallsofGlory SHE DELETED THE POST YALL IM CRYING
j o n i e l l 🥀 ✨ @palacehoe

@BallsofGlory SHE DELETED THE POST YALL IM CRYING

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hackman added that his mom is "a hardworking, MBA graduate, Army veteran who raised four kids on her own," so there is a built-in respect in their relationship.

He added that he doesn't think his mom even knows what a retweet is.

Koran Hackman
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT