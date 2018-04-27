Chance The Rapper Has Apologized For Publicly Supporting Kanye After His Trump Tweets
But not before President Donald Trump tweeted his glowing acknowledgment of Chance. What a year this week has been.
It's now been two days since Kanye declared his love for President Donald Trump, leaving his fans, friends, and family scrambling to make sense and talk sense to into him.
Kanye's tweets, you may recall, also earned him many fans among the far right.
On Friday morning, the president praised Kanye for doing a "great service to the Black Community" by apparently announcing his love for Trump. He also spoke of "big things" happening in the black community and said eyes were "being opened for the first time in Decades." Trump also thanked another entertainer: Chance the Rapper.
This is because after 'Ye proudly declared his Trump/dragon energy love, sparking backlash, Chance attempted to stand up for his fellow Chicagoan by tweeting, "Black people don't have to be Democrats."
The tweets were confusing and contentious for a lot of Chance's fans.
Especially because Chance's father is Ken Bennett, a well-known Democratic aide to Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and a former deputy assistant to President Obama.
In response, the rapper on Friday released a long statement in an attempt to clarify his standings with Kanye and his politics. "My fault yo," he tweeted.
"I didn't speak up because I agree with what Kanye had to say or cause I fuck with Trump, I did it because I wanted to help my friend and cause I felt like I was being used to attack him," Chance wrote.
He went on to make it clear that he does not personally cosign Trump — "someone who'd talk about Chicago as if it's hell on Earth." Chance said he understands why his fans are upset with him over his initial tweets, and he vowed to take "action" from this point on.
He said his "black folk not having to be Democrats" tweet was a "deflection" that stemmed from the issues he's been advocating for in his home city. He concluded by saying he should have talked to Kanye personally and that he still believes his friend wants to do what is "right" in the end.
He also shared Trump's tweet from earlier in the day, shutting down the president.
Still, people opposed to Trump seemed hurt and felt that the damage had already been done.
However, many others chimed in to say not accepting his apology is performative and that his fans should learn to forgive.
One person suggested he join Kanye and meet with Trump to talk about the very issues he addressed in his statement.
Although, well, we've been there. And not much was to be seen from it after.
Anyway, as I was writing this post, Kanye tweeted again. So, yeah. Friday.
