LOL Wow, People Are Doing The Absolute Most To The "How Bow Dah" Meme
Here are only *some* of the delightfully extra places people have taken this meme.
By now, you've probably been made aware of the extremely versatile meme that was spun from a random Dr. Phil clip from 2016.
The versatility is really in its application. Variations of "cash me outside, how bow dah" have reached all sorts of creative limits. (And if you're still confused about the meme, well, it's about to get a little more confusing.)
Because there are no ends people won't go to for the meme. It's apparently reached church bulletins. "Cash god inside, howbow dah?"
There are wall murals.
It's inspired a new ~lewk~ for beauty bloggers.
Of course, it's redefined romantic expression, as Valentine's Day is coming up.
It got the Meitu treatment.
Bitmoji released customizable avatars.
Popular song hooks got rewritten.
Memes met memes.
Memes met memes met memes.
It's being used for political expression.
Brands are jumping in (of course).
Celebrities are using it as one-liner clapbacks.
There are many, many song remixes made from the Dr. Phil clip. And they're all quite 🔥.
And then comes choreography. People are going all the way in to the new music.
Someone even re-created the entire minute-long sequence. And played every single character in the clip. 💀
I'm...all the way done, you guys. 💀💀💀💀
