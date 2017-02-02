The "Cash Me Outside" Teen Will Return To "Dr. Phil" Next Week, How Bow Dah
H'oh boy.
You've seen the memes of Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, better-known as the 13-year-old who coined the term "catch me outside, how about that?" on a Dr. Phil episode in 2016.
And you've seen just how far the internet, and IRL institutions, has taken it.
And now, because memes are self-prophesying and boundlessly ridiculous, Bregoli will apparently be returning to the Dr. Phil show. In a very dramatic promo released on Thursday, the show teases that "she'll be back onstage" next week.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Dr. Phil show for more information.
-
