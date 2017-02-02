BuzzFeed News

H'oh boy.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on February 2, 2017, at 2:19 p.m. ET

You've seen the memes of Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, better-known as the 13-year-old who coined the term "catch me outside, how about that?" on a Dr. Phil episode in 2016.

Fall in love with me howbow dah
Fall in love with me howbow dah

And you've seen just how far the internet, and IRL institutions, has taken it.

church signs are getting out of hand 😂 "cash God inside, howbow dah?"
church signs are getting out of hand 😂 "cash God inside, howbow dah?"

And now, because memes are self-prophesying and boundlessly ridiculous, Bregoli will apparently be returning to the Dr. Phil show. In a very dramatic promo released on Thursday, the show teases that "she'll be back onstage" next week.

"You never suspected she would become one of the biggest memes on the internet," a voiceover in the promo said. Footage of Bregoli screaming into her phone is then played, followed by the official announcement of her return to the show. The Dr. Phil Facebook page captioned the video, "Look who's back for round two!" The promo has been shared over 28,000 times now on Facebook.

"You never suspected she would become one of the biggest memes on the internet," a voiceover in the promo said.

Footage of Bregoli screaming into her phone is then played, followed by the official announcement of her return to the show.

The Dr. Phil Facebook page captioned the video, "Look who's back for round two!"

The promo has been shared over 28,000 times now on Facebook.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Dr. Phil show for more information.

