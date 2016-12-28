BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Fan Made A Makeshift Star For Carrie Fisher On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

news

A Fan Made A Makeshift Star For Carrie Fisher On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

"May the Force be with you always," it reads.

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 28, 2016, at 3:44 p.m. ET

People around the world continue to mourn the sudden death of beloved actor Carrie Fisher. But one devoted fan decided to give her legacy a fitting tribute by making his own version of a Hollywood Walk of Fame star for her.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Fisher, who died at the age of 60 on Tuesday, never received a star on the Walk of Fame.

"Our princess didn't have a star, so I gave her one," fan Jason Thomas wrote on Instagram.

Using metallic lettering, Thomas spelled out the message, "May the Force be with you always," and added the word "Hope."

The makeshift star has drawn a crowd of people stopping to take pictures and pay their respects.

The scene at Carrie Fisher's improvised Walk of Fame star.
Ryan Parker @TheRyanParker

The scene at Carrie Fisher's improvised Walk of Fame star.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fans have also left flowers, candles, light sabers, and even a cinnamon bun — a symbol of her iconic role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series.

Fans created a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in honor of Carrie Fisher
@SuchALook

Fans created a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in honor of Carrie Fisher

Reply Retweet Favorite
Stopped by Carrie Fisher's tribute star in Hollywood on the Walk Of Fame on my way to work. #RIP
DeniseVasquez @DENISEVASQUEZ

Stopped by Carrie Fisher's tribute star in Hollywood on the Walk Of Fame on my way to work. #RIP

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ana Martinez-Holler, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Walk of Fame, told ABC News that they'll allow the unofficial star to remain for a few days as "the community needs to mourn."

My sister visited Carrie Fisher's star on the Hollywood walk of fame today, this is so beautiful❤❤ #RIPCarrie… https://t.co/Xv9Yo1ysRZ
Summer Choate @Summergirlc4

My sister visited Carrie Fisher's star on the Hollywood walk of fame today, this is so beautiful❤❤ #RIPCarrie… https://t.co/Xv9Yo1ysRZ

Reply Retweet Favorite

“We would have loved to do it,” Martinez-Holler said in response to creating an official star for Fisher while she was alive.

But Martinez-Holler said that in her 29 years working for the organization, the actor's name was never brought up. She assumed Fisher was never interested.

ABC News notes that according to the organization's policies, Fisher can still be eligible for a star on the fifth anniversary of her death, as long as they have consent from her family and/or estate.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT