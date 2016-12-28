A Fan Made A Makeshift Star For Carrie Fisher On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
"May the Force be with you always," it reads.
People around the world continue to mourn the sudden death of beloved actor Carrie Fisher. But one devoted fan decided to give her legacy a fitting tribute by making his own version of a Hollywood Walk of Fame star for her.
The makeshift star has drawn a crowd of people stopping to take pictures and pay their respects.
Fans have also left flowers, candles, light sabers, and even a cinnamon bun — a symbol of her iconic role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series.
Ana Martinez-Holler, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Walk of Fame, told ABC News that they'll allow the unofficial star to remain for a few days as "the community needs to mourn."
