Cardi B's Number One Billboard Win Is Inspiring So Many People Right Now

"Cardi B has the NUMBER ONE RECORD IN THE COUNTRY & y'all still out here doubting yourselves."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 25, 2017, at 3:09 p.m. ET

With "Bodak Yellow," Cardi B officially has the No. 1 song in the country. She dethroned Taylor Swift's single "Look What You Made Me Do," which has been No. 1 for three weeks.

Atlantic Records

Cardi is the first solo female rapper to reach number one since 1998, and just the second female rapper in history to top the Billboard charts.

The rapper herself was obviously hyped, hosting a special celebration when the news was announced — and giving a speech in a way that only Cardi could.

Cardi B at Atlantic Records for the Celebration of Bodak Yellow reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot 100
Daily Cardi @DailyCardi

Cardi B at Atlantic Records for the Celebration of Bodak Yellow reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot 100

Reply Retweet Favorite
@DailyCardi / Twitter

But the win was emotionally significant for a lot of other people.

Cardi B having the #1 record in the country is the inspiration I needed for the week.
Dev @DevinICobbs

Cardi B having the #1 record in the country is the inspiration I needed for the week.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@DevinICobbs / Twitter
It also made fans reflect on and respect Cardi's come-up. Belcalis Almanzar (Cardi's real name) was once a reality TV star from Love & Hip Hop, but now her reality is making hip-hop history.

Cardi B's story is very inspiring.
Cutty @passport_cutty

Cardi B's story is very inspiring.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@passport_cutty / Twitter
Cardi B. really went from the strip club to making hip-hop history. If you can’t respect that, you lost in the sauce.
yan snead @YANBLAZE

Cardi B. really went from the strip club to making hip-hop history. If you can’t respect that, you lost in the sauce.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@YANBLAZE / Twitter

"Cardi B is such a hood Cinderella story. I hope the glass Timb never falls off. So happy for her."

Cardi B is such a hood Cinderella story. I hope the glass Timb never falls off. So happy for her.
We Are The Tay @WeAreTheTay

Cardi B is such a hood Cinderella story. I hope the glass Timb never falls off. So happy for her.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@WeAreTheTay / Twitter

Cardi's story has given many folks perspective.

Cardi B went from the strip club to Love and Hip Hop to having the #1 song in the country. If that doesn’t inspire… https://t.co/1xeBTTDdsn
. @The__Prototype

Cardi B went from the strip club to Love and Hip Hop to having the #1 song in the country. If that doesn’t inspire… https://t.co/1xeBTTDdsn

Reply Retweet Favorite
@The__Prototype / Twitter
"Cardi B out here with the #1 record in the country and you scared to follow your dreams. Foh."

Cardi B out here with the #1 record in the country and you scared to follow your dreams. Foh.
Kazeem Famuyide @RealLifeKaz

Cardi B out here with the #1 record in the country and you scared to follow your dreams. Foh.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@RealLifeKaz / Twitter

"Cardi B has the NUMBER ONE RECORD IN THE COUNTRY & y'all still out here doubting yourselves. Do what you love & work hard."

Cardi B has the NUMBER ONE RECORD IN THE COUNTRY &amp; y'all still out here doubting yourselves. Do what you love &amp; work hard.
Collin P. Donovan @Donziff

Cardi B has the NUMBER ONE RECORD IN THE COUNTRY &amp; y'all still out here doubting yourselves. Do what you love &amp; work hard.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Donziff / Twitter

The win was particularly significant for black and Latinx communities.

Cardi B going #1 feels like a win for all of us. We did that. I’m singing Bodak Yellow to every Black person I see.
. @The__Prototype

Cardi B going #1 feels like a win for all of us. We did that. I’m singing Bodak Yellow to every Black person I see.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@The__Prototype / Twitter
Cardi B became the first Latina rapper to get a #1 on the hot 100 during Latinx heritage month.
Romeo Santos @NotByeAshy_

Cardi B became the first Latina rapper to get a #1 on the hot 100 during Latinx heritage month.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@NotByeAshy_ / Twitter

And everyone else is just happy to revel in the moment with her.

I'm very happy to see Cardi B living her dream.
Cutty @passport_cutty

I'm very happy to see Cardi B living her dream.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@passport_cutty / Twitter

Congrats, Cardi!

