This Teen's Grandparents Wait Outside Her Bus Route Every Morning To Wave To Her On Her Way To Work

The fraction-of-a-second gesture has tears welling up in people's eyes.

Smith said she and her Gran and Grandad are "really close," and they see each other virtually every day.

This is 17-year-old Rio Smith from Methil in Scotland. She recently landed her first "proper job," and no one was more excited for her than her grandparents.

Smith takes the same bus to work every morning. The route happens to pass through her grandparents' neighborhood.

So, her grandparents have taken it upon themselves to wait outside their house every morning around the same time.

They try to catch a glimpse of their granddaughter on her bus, and give her a wave hello.

"My grandparents have been doing it since day one... and it makes me smile every morning," she said.