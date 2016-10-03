People Are So Afraid Of Clowns This Year That It’s Become A Meme

BuzzFeed News

A little more scared for the clowns this season tbh.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on October 3, 2016, at 12:35 p.m. ET

It's October, which means it's officially clown-sighting season. And even though most clowns are just part of the Halloween/fall spirit, all of the insane news surrounding clowns lurking in the woods and terrorizing some towns have people on high alert.

*sees clown* 😴👊
TRILL @sammypaoli11

*sees clown* 😴👊

People are now sharing what they'd do if they encounter a clown in the wild this month.

*sees clown*
joseline hernandez @slayingbgc

*sees clown*

me if i see a clown
serena @pricelessbutera

me if i see a clown

Some people are going the "try me" route...

While others are more "no thank you" and fleeing ASAP.

In any case, the fear is so alive and real that the hashtag #IfISeeAClown was formed and started trending Monday morning.

People are finding solace in their shared fear of clowns.

#IfISeeAClown
BigHeadSports @BigHeadSports

#IfISeeAClown

(Sorry, can confirm there are also clowns in Canada.)

Or they are trying to intimidate clowns with their own versions of MMA moves.

#Ifiseeaclown Dont let me catch one of these clowns 😂🏃🏽👊🏿
TOO WAVEY 🌊 @CityDarius

#Ifiseeaclown Dont let me catch one of these clowns 😂🏃🏽👊🏿

#IfISeeAClown YOU BOUT TO CATCH THESE MF HANDS, I AIN'T PLAYIN THESE CIRCUS ACT GAMES NUH UH
josephine @justlarva

#IfISeeAClown YOU BOUT TO CATCH THESE MF HANDS, I AIN'T PLAYIN THESE CIRCUS ACT GAMES NUH UH

It's basically a bunch of people prepared in their power stances.

Idk maybe it's just me — but I'm a little more concerned for the clowns this Halloween?

Because it really is a few bad apple clowns giving all clowns a bad rap this season.

#NotAllClowns
#NotAllClowns

