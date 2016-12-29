People Are Dying Over This Cat's Face After He Was Caught Stealing A Cinnamon Bun
And Percy has ZERO remorse for it.
Meet 19-year-old Sophia Lindner from Ardmore, Philadelphia, and her family's cat, Percy. The Lindners have had Percy for six years now, and for six years, Percy's been up to no good.
However, on Christmas every year, it's become tradition to make cinnamon rolls in the morning, so Lindner specifically and firmly warned Percy to not try anything. She said their cat understands the word "no" very clearly now.
Of course, Percy reached for a cinnamon bun anyway. But Lindner caught her cat at the exact moment he realized he was busted. She shared it on Twitter, where the single moment has gone hugely viral.
And it's because Percy looks guilty AF.
And for cat owners, that face is all too familiar. "To a cat 'no' equals 'wait 'til they're not looking then do what I want," someone commented.
It's inspired other people to share their own cats' moments when "no" meant nothing.
Lindner said she wasn't even able to reprimand Percy for it 'cause he took off immediately after committing his crime.
But she does think cat owners appreciated her candid photo because it's often difficult to get "clear proof" of a cat's guilt.
Lindner explained that people who have cats "go through this, and more, with their cats every day," but "it's hard to get such clear proof of their mischief."
"They're so sneaky," she added.
