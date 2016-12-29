BuzzFeed News

People Are Dying Over This Cat's Face After He Was Caught Stealing A Cinnamon Bun

People Are Dying Over This Cat's Face After He Was Caught Stealing A Cinnamon Bun

And Percy has ZERO remorse for it.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on December 29, 2016, at 11:22 a.m. ET

Meet 19-year-old Sophia Lindner from Ardmore, Philadelphia, and her family's cat, Percy. The Lindners have had Percy for six years now, and for six years, Percy's been up to no good.

Lindner told BuzzFeed News their cat has been mischievous since the day they got him. Especially when it comes to getting human food by any means possible. "Even though he knows the rules, he will still try to sneak around them," she said. She then went on to list all of the things her family's caught Percy with that he knows he's not allowed to have: "Chocolate cupcakes, PayDay bars, popcorn, ham, chicken, beef jerky, pasta, Cheez-Its." "He knows how to steal out of tupperware containers, cupboards, and backpacks," Linder said.
However, on Christmas every year, it's become tradition to make cinnamon rolls in the morning, so Lindner specifically and firmly warned Percy to not try anything. She said their cat understands the word "no" very clearly now.

"He knows that the word 'NO' in a low tone means 'don't do whatever you're about to do'," she said. Lindner explained that she had to repeat "NO" and "GET DOWN" several times.
Of course, Percy reached for a cinnamon bun anyway. But Lindner caught her cat at the exact moment he realized he was busted. She shared it on Twitter, where the single moment has gone hugely viral.

merry Christmas here's my cat getting busted for taking a cinnamon roll 2 seconds after we told him no
jinky slip @_sophocles_

merry Christmas here's my cat getting busted for taking a cinnamon roll 2 seconds after we told him no

And it's because Percy looks guilty AF.

@fatraena3000 @_sophocles_
shann-o @shannonsullivxn

@fatraena3000 @_sophocles_

And for cat owners, that face is all too familiar. "To a cat 'no' equals 'wait 'til they're not looking then do what I want," someone commented.

@_sophocles_ To a cat "no" = "wait till they're not looking then do what I want"
Kevin Carson Ⓐ @KevinCarson1

@_sophocles_ To a cat "no" = "wait till they're not looking then do what I want"

@_sophocles_ lol at “told him no”
Dave Heal @daveheal

@_sophocles_ lol at “told him no”

@_sophocles_ Busted, but zero remorse. Will totally do it again. :-)
Joe Brockmeier ⚛ @jzb

@_sophocles_ Busted, but zero remorse. Will totally do it again. :-)

It's inspired other people to share their own cats' moments when "no" meant nothing.

@_sophocles_
Jessi Nakamura @Jessi4JC

@_sophocles_

@_sophocles_ @Ma_Mick_ here's mine stealing wheat grass.
Waskelwee🐰Wabbit @WaskelweeWabbit

@_sophocles_ @Ma_Mick_ here's mine stealing wheat grass.

Lindner said she wasn't even able to reprimand Percy for it 'cause he took off immediately after committing his crime.

Sophia Lindner

But she does think cat owners appreciated her candid photo because it's often difficult to get "clear proof" of a cat's guilt.

Sophia Lindner

Lindner explained that people who have cats "go through this, and more, with their cats every day," but "it's hard to get such clear proof of their mischief."

"They're so sneaky," she added.

