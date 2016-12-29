People Are Dying Over This Cat's Face After He Was Caught Stealing A Cinnamon Bun

Sophia Lindner

Lindner told BuzzFeed News their cat has been mischievous since the day they got him. Especially when it comes to getting human food by any means possible.

"Even though he knows the rules, he will still try to sneak around them," she said.

She then went on to list all of the things her family's caught Percy with that he knows he's not allowed to have: "Chocolate cupcakes, PayDay bars, popcorn, ham, chicken, beef jerky, pasta, Cheez-Its."

"He knows how to steal out of tupperware containers, cupboards, and backpacks," Linder said.