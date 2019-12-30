Bumble Said They Accidentally Blocked Sharon Stone's Account. Yes, Sharon Stone Really Has A Bumble Account.
The app has since apologized and restored the actor's real dating profile.
Bumble had to restore Sharon Stone's dating profile after the actor hilariously called the company out on Twitter for mistakenly it down.
The dating app company told BuzzFeed News it was a "mixup" after their users apparently flagged Stone's profile down as fake because she didn't have a verified photo.
"Being the icon that she is, we can understand how so many of our users felt it was too good to be true once they noticed her profile wasn’t photo verified," a Bumble representative said in a statement.
They've since apologized and rectified the mistake after the actor tweeted about it on Sunday, tagging the company, and writing, "is being me exclusionary?"
"Some users reported that it couldn't possibly be me!" Stone said. "Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary?"
Bumble confirmed to BuzzFeed News that her profile is authentic and the whole incident was not part of a promotional campaign.
"Sharon Stone is back on Bumble! Our apologies for the confusion as we’re so honored that Ms. Stone wants to be a part of the Hive," the company representative said.
When people heard about the mixup, they demanded for justice for the Sharon Stone and her opportunity to online date, just like the rest of us.
Then, people realized the Sharon Stone was online dating just like the rest of us — and people were jokingly discouraged about their own prospects.
"If Sharon Stone can't get a date, there is no fucking hope for any of us. I'm sorry but stop trying," someone tweeted.
Mostly, though, people are just excited that such a gaffe can exist in these times. And we can all be witness.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Stone and her representatives.
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.