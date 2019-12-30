Bumble had to restore Sharon Stone's dating profile after the actor hilariously called the company out on Twitter for mistakenly it down.

The dating app company told BuzzFeed News it was a "mixup" after their users apparently flagged Stone's profile down as fake because she didn't have a verified photo.

"Being the icon that she is, we can understand how so many of our users felt it was too good to be true once they noticed her profile wasn’t photo verified," a Bumble representative said in a statement.

They've since apologized and rectified the mistake after the actor tweeted about it on Sunday, tagging the company, and writing, "is being me exclusionary?"

