PepsiCo officially shut down the reports that they're making lady-friendly Doritos. But, in a statement to BuzzFeed News, the company said "preferences continue to evolve" and that they are "looking for new ways to engage and delight our consumers."

If you're wondering why everyone's talking about the crunchability of potato chips and feminism at the start of this week in 2018, here's what happened.

The CEO of PepsiCo, Indra Nooyi, was a guest on Freakonomics Radio last week. She speaks about the successes of her career — particularly about her role in creating new branding opportunities for Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Lays, and Cheetos products. The interviewer then asks her to explain the behavioral differences of how men and women consume chips.

According to the podcast, Nooyi had a big and direct impact in "diversifying" PepsiCo products. Namely, she helped create new categories, like “Fun for You,” “Better for You,” and “Good for You" (healthier-grade products).

The interviewer launches into a question worded, verbatim, like this: "I understand that men and women eat chips very differently. Can you tell us the differences?"