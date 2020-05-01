Brands Are Social-Distancing From Misbehaving Influencers

This is Please Like Me , BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here.

Over the past week, I started to notice a bunch of #AllInChallenge promo posts cropping up on Instagram.

Big-name celebrities and influencers from across industries and social media platforms, like Kim Kardashian West, David Beckham, Shawn Mendes, Addison Rae, Sway House teens, and this doctor influencer, are getting involved. Famous rich people were also nominating each other left and right for the challenge. So I was like, All right I’m all in, but what are we all in for?? What is this #AllInChallenge?



Turns out the All In Challenge is an actual foundation created — extremely fast, I must say — by the founder of the sportswear company Fanatics, Michael Rubin, with funding from his friends, entrepreneurs and venture capitalists Alan Tisch and Gary Vaynerchuk. According to the website, it’s aiming to be the “world’s largest digital fundraiser in history” by trying to raise “tens of millions” for charities that address food scarcity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Food insecurity is a mounting issue but never more important than during COVID-19,” the organization’s website said.

To do this, the foundation has launched this enormous campaign to have the biggest stars on the internet auction off IRL experiences with them at some point in the future with safer conditions. Kim K is auctioning off a chance for fans to spend time with her during the filming of a Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode, David Beckham is auctioning a soccer match with him and his Inter Miami CF team, and Sway House TikTokers are offering to fly a fan out to feature them in their TikToks, give them merch, and generally hang out with them for a day.

There are over 300 experiential things you can bid on. The organizers say all of the proceeds go toward nonprofits like Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, and World Central Kitchen. A spokesperson for Fanatics told me the foundation has raised over $26 million as of Thursday afternoon.

During a time when famous rich people are, well, still famous and rich but incredibly bored and probably pining both for attention and to be a good influence, this seems like a perfect opportunity. This challenge benefits both the influencer and the causes they’ll serve. Even though people have asked some of the richest celebrities, like Kim, to give out of their own deep pockets without self-promotion, this is the best they’re doing right now, I guess. Famous people have a lot of time these days, and that time is apparently valuable.



I also wonder if this new foundation will consider distributing money to other causes related to COVID-19. Is there a timeline for the All In Challenge? Will the organization exist and thrive after our climate recovers? Or will it reinvent its celebrity charity strategy for the next cause? Is this for longevity — or is this a more well-established and large-scale loop-type of giveaway venture?

I’ve also asked the foundation these questions and will give you an update if I hear back.

Until then, if you or someone you know has won an auction, please get in touch with me when the day comes that you get to eat a salad with the Kardashians, or direct a movie with Jonah Hill (??), or appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (especially this, big-eyeballs emoji). I need to know everything.

~We’re all in this together~,

Tanya

