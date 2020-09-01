A Guy's Viral TikTok About His Mom Turning His Braces Into A Christmas Ornament Is Inspiring American Parents

A 22-year-old from southeast Michigan went viral for sharing an embarrassing story of the time his mom asked his dentist to keep his braces — which she later turned into a Christmas ornament.

People are not only celebrating the mom for the absurd craftiness, but the video has inspired other Gen X parents to do the same — because the cost of dental work in the US is absurdly expensive.

Austin told BuzzFeed News he came across the ornament in storage about two weeks ago, and thought, "I bet a lot of people don’t do this." So he made a TikTok about it.

Austin says in the video that during his appointment to get his braces taken off in 2014, his mom stopped his dentist from throwing the hardware out. He cringed.

"She goes, 'Austin, we paid $6,000 for those braces. I'm not letting her throw them away,'" he recounts.

"The dentist thought it was kind of weird but had no problem putting them in a bag for us," Austin later told BuzzFeed News. "In all honesty, I wasn’t as embarrassed as I claim to be in the video. Our family isn’t shy to speak up — not in a Karen sort of way — but by being respectful and speaking up."

Later that year, Austin's mom surprised him with a gift: It was his braces, only turned into a Christmas tree ornament. He said the family hangs it up every year during the holidays.