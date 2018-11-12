Procter & Gamble, the parent company to Tide, announced on Friday that it plans to package and ship Tide laundry detergent products in a cardboard box that includes a twist-to-open spout.

It's called the Tide Eco-Box and it's been designed "to reduce the environmental impact of shipping laundry detergent in eCommerce," a spokesperson for P&G North America Fabric Care told BuzzFeed News.

According to CNN, the new box uses 60% less plastic than shipping a bottle of detergent and will cost the company less overall to ship because it weighs less and takes up less space in a delivery truck.

The boxed tide detergent will be made available for giant online retail channels like Amazon and Wal-Mart starting in January.