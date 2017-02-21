BuzzFeed News

People Are Hilariously Captioning a Photo Of Blue Ivy On Her Balcony And It's All True

news

"Look at those peasants. Having to save money and be on a budget."

By Tanya Chen

Last updated on February 21, 2017, at 4:24 p.m. ET

Posted on February 21, 2017, at 12:43 p.m. ET

The Knowles-Carters spent the weekend in New Orleans, attending the NBA All-Star game, celebrating Mardi Gras festivities, and just generously gracing us with their presence.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

So when the leader of the royal pack, Blue Ivy, stepped out onto their opulent balcony in the French Quarter, we resumed our positions.

"Just look at em, all poor and regular."
Cherry-Thong.Com @AyeQueLo

"Just look at em, all poor and regular."

Twitter user @AyeQueLo hilariously captioned a pap photo of Blue accidentally looking disgusted while gazing down to the street below, "Just look at em, all poor and regular."

Their tweet has been retweeted over 26,000 times already.

People started to hilariously imagine dialogue from Blue about the rest of us plebeians.

@AyeQueLo "Mother! Father! The rabble outside has become ever more restless. Shall we go?"
Henny Fartaway @dj81ent

@AyeQueLo "Mother! Father! The rabble outside has become ever more restless. Shall we go?"

@AyeQueLo her face
Lee🐲 @Bcurlee29

@AyeQueLo her face

They're all so true. 💀 "Y'all really poor AF, you disgust me."

"Fighting over crumbs and pennies like hooligans."

"Your hair is uneven...you look dusty." GATHER YOURSELVES, Blue said.

@AyeQueLo "Your hair is uneven...you look dusty"
ManishGambino @MistaGoldstein

@AyeQueLo "Your hair is uneven...you look dusty"

"Look at those peasants. Having to save money and be on a budget."

" look at those peasants. Having to save money and be on a budget " https://t.co/q6bD7IFdQH
Delishian👳🏽‍♀️ @iamwilliewill

" look at those peasants. Having to save money and be on a budget " https://t.co/q6bD7IFdQH

"I bet their bidets don't even have hot water."

"I bet their Bidets don't even have hot water" https://t.co/U6eSekATXq
TwentyEight to Three @_Amir92

"I bet their Bidets don't even have hot water" https://t.co/U6eSekATXq

Blue knows your MCM is broke.

"Lol broke boyz" https://t.co/MaSWtOHc7A
Prototype. @CapitalGaines_

"Lol broke boyz" https://t.co/MaSWtOHc7A

Video footage from commoners even confirmed this. Blue Ivy said "who are these mofos" to a crowd of screaming fans before going back inside.

#BlueIvy was unimpressed 😩😂 #AccessDenied
TheShadeRoom @TheShadeRoom

#BlueIvy was unimpressed 😩😂 #AccessDenied

"Not today," someone captioned.

😩😂 "Not today." -#BlueIvy (*probably)
RollingOut @RollingOut

😩😂 "Not today." -#BlueIvy (*probably)

And us regulars aren't even mad about it all — Blue Ivy is above us, and it all, and it's just facts.

@AyeQueLo lol but them's the facts! I wouldn't even be offended
Danielle 🇯🇲#NoDAPL @Dani_Knope

@AyeQueLo lol but them's the facts! I wouldn't even be offended

LMMFAOOOOOOOOO damn son, she's talking abt me too https://t.co/2k7yVsM4Vb
Jo @jhallthedon

LMMFAOOOOOOOOO damn son, she's talking abt me too https://t.co/2k7yVsM4Vb

@AyeQueLo me in a lyft passing a bus @JustChillMaya
Nyarah Breed @indiebreed97

@AyeQueLo me in a lyft passing a bus @JustChillMaya

She 👏 came 👏 dressed 👏 in an 👏 $1,800 Gucci dress 👏 and still 👏 looked 👏 like 👏 any 👏 other 👏 kid.

Now check that.
Queen Latte @HoIyLadyGaga

Now check that.

