BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Melting After Watching This Dog With Headphones Watch A Dog Video

news

People Are Melting After Watching This Dog With Headphones Watch A Dog Video

YOU NEED THIS TODAY.

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

Posted on July 6, 2016, at 12:25 p.m. ET

This is Joey. He's a 6-year-old golden retriever who's "a big dog but also a big baby."

&quot;He&#x27;s afraid of cats and loud noises,&quot; his 18-year-old owner, Emily Kuang, from California told BuzzFeed.
Emily Kuang

"He's afraid of cats and loud noises," his 18-year-old owner, Emily Kuang, from California told BuzzFeed.

So on July 4, as fireworks were ringing out through the night, Joey got very scared and jumped into Emily's parents' bed — something he knows he's not allowed to do.

But Emily&#x27;s parents made an exception that night because they knew Joey would be startled.
Emily Kuang

But Emily's parents made an exception that night because they knew Joey would be startled.

To calm his nerves and drown out the noise, Emily's mom put a pair of headphones on him and played a dog video from a Chinese news app on her iPad. Emily captured it in a tweet that's now been retweeted over 100,000 times. (Press play: You will 😊😭😭💀💀)

he's scared of the fireworks so my mom put on some dog videos for him ❤️
emily @spaghemily

he's scared of the fireworks so my mom put on some dog videos for him ❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite

The three-second clip has both gone massively viral and destroyed everyone who's watched it.

Twitter: @kxsmo
ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter: @derbymascot
Twitter: @hipstermattt

People are sobbing.

Twitter: @ricekingcarter
Twitter: @breakfastqueeen
ADVERTISEMENT

And making sure Joey knows the answer to the question "Who's a good dog??????" is "You're a good dog!!!!!!

Twitter: @dog_rates
Twitter: @kjngmichael

Emily told us it's not the first time Joey's worn headphones, because they mask loud noises for him pretty successfully. But she had no idea the tweet would become this much of a deal.

&quot;My boyfriend&#x27;s sister retweeted it and she has a decent amount of followers, and it just blew up from there,&quot; she said.
Emily Kuang

"My boyfriend's sister retweeted it and she has a decent amount of followers, and it just blew up from there," she said.

Funny enough, Joey, your video drowned us from all the noise today :).

Emily Kuang
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT