A Black YouTube Commentator Is Not Surprised People Are More Concerned With Shane Dawson’s Tati Drama Than His Racist Past

Over the past five years, 31-year-old Sanders Kennedy has dedicated his career to being a watchdog of YouTubers. He breaks, analyzes, and reacts to all kinds of gossip and news for his close community of 240,000 like-minded subscribers.



Sanders has long known about Jeffree Star’s problematic and controversial past, Shane Dawson’s history with racism, and various YouTuber bad behavior over the years. He’s not fazed by much anymore, but being one of the few Black drama commentators on the platform, he said he’s having a much harder time trying to manage his own emotions while working. His job, in a lot of ways, is busier than ever — trying to keep up with all of the actions and apologies of badly behaving YouTubers. Most recently, he exhaustively summarized everything Tati Westbrook has revealed about Jeffree and Shane and their apparent involvement in the whole James Charles saga from a year ago.

Sanders enjoys covering the “petty stuff” — it’s what he’s built his career on. However, he said he has become disheartened by how much attention YouTuber in-fighting will get in comparison to the more serious accusations.

“I’m very offended that people are more concerned with what’s going on with [Shane] and Tati … than what he’s done to children and harming children,” Sanders told me, alluding to Shane’s past jokes about pedophilia. “Tati’s the main story now.”



Whether or not Shane’s finally paying the price for his offenses now, Sanders pointed out that Shane has directly profited off racist and harmful content for years. He’s made enough money to last him a lifetime.



“That’s the part that hits me the hardest. I feel like YouTubers made their money off Black people,” said Sanders. “Influencers made money off of blackface.”

Sanders also said he’s resigned himself to the fact that most of Shane, Jeffree, and other problematic YouTubers have fans who “will stick by them.”

“Being that [Shane] has a majority of white viewers and that he was called out for blackface, it’s not going to damage him. They’re not offended. He has more likes than dislikes on his apology video and that says a lot,” he said. (As of Thursday, Shane’s “Taking Accountability” video had racked up more than 13 million views, with over 585,000 upvotes and 436,000 downvotes.)