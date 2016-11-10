BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Trump Supporters Are Calling Anti-Trump People “Bigots" For Calling Trump A “Bigot"

news

Trump Supporters Are Calling Anti-Trump People “Bigots" For Calling Trump A “Bigot"

It's sparked a debate online.

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 10, 2016, at 3:32 p.m. ET

On Thursday, the New York Times published an op-ed titled "America Elects a Bigot" that's incited a lot of opinions online, mostly about the word "bigot."

&quot;Trump has a fundamentally flawed character and is literally dangerous for world stability and injurious to America’s standing in that world,&quot; writer Charles M. Blow says of President-elect Donald Trump.Blow concludes by stating that he cannot stand with an &quot;unrepentant bigot.&quot;
nytimes.com

"Trump has a fundamentally flawed character and is literally dangerous for world stability and injurious to America’s standing in that world," writer Charles M. Blow says of President-elect Donald Trump.

Blow concludes by stating that he cannot stand with an "unrepentant bigot."

People reacted strongly to the headline and statement. "America Elects a Bigot" became a national trending topic, with some applauding the writer for taking a bold stance.

Headline of the day. https://t.co/vTFEtcwtgq
Arthur Goldstein @TeacherArthurG

Headline of the day. https://t.co/vTFEtcwtgq

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@CharlesMBlow nails it. America Elects a Bigot https://t.co/pVw9pxopN6
Doug Hall @halldjh

.@CharlesMBlow nails it. America Elects a Bigot https://t.co/pVw9pxopN6

Reply Retweet Favorite
America Elects a Bigot I do not respect this president-elect. Count me among the resistance.
Twohidul Islam @twohidbmd

America Elects a Bigot I do not respect this president-elect. Count me among the resistance.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And others, mostly Trump supporters, pulling up the definition of "bigotry" and trying to point the finger back at the accusers.

America elects a bigot? These fools don't even know the definition. Faux outrage. 🙄 #TrumpProtest
Burnie Thompson Show @burniethompson

America elects a bigot? These fools don't even know the definition. Faux outrage. 🙄 #TrumpProtest

Reply Retweet Favorite
"America Elects a Bigot"...say the people who can't comprehend or tolerate people thinking &amp; voting differently to them.
Sithlord Sabrina @SabrinaLianne

"America Elects a Bigot"...say the people who can't comprehend or tolerate people thinking &amp; voting differently to them.

Reply Retweet Favorite
What's so funny is the @nytimes just called millions of Americans bigots when they themselves are the intolerant. America Elects a Bigot
Teresa † ن @BlackIrishI

What's so funny is the @nytimes just called millions of Americans bigots when they themselves are the intolerant. America Elects a Bigot

Reply Retweet Favorite

They're claiming anti-Trump sentiments are hypocritical because they are "intolerant towards those who hold different opinions" than them.

These Hillary supporters don't even know the definition of bigotry - 'intolerance towards those who hold different opinions from oneself.'
Man of Catholicism @Catholicismguy

These Hillary supporters don't even know the definition of bigotry - 'intolerance towards those who hold different opinions from oneself.'

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Funny how all of the people calling Trump a bigot are now acting in the exact definition of the word. So hypocritical and bigotry? Nice
Matthew Patterson ✞ @MattPatt44

Funny how all of the people calling Trump a bigot are now acting in the exact definition of the word. So hypocritical and bigotry? Nice

Reply Retweet Favorite

But some people pointed out the different contexts under which intolerance and "bigotry" operate.

@SabrinaLianne The KKK thinks differently than me. I don't believe we should tolerate it.
blissfire @fizzandvinegar

@SabrinaLianne The KKK thinks differently than me. I don't believe we should tolerate it.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And citing examples for why anti-Trump protesters are using the word to describe him.

@TrumpNation22 Reading is hard when you're a Trump supporter: https://t.co/hEQwhRDsfh
Ted Louis @MrTedLouis

@TrumpNation22 Reading is hard when you're a Trump supporter: https://t.co/hEQwhRDsfh

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's sparking back-and-forth online debates.

@CloydRivers Plot Twist: No it's not.
Omniarch @xOmniarch

@CloydRivers Plot Twist: No it's not.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@tcarp23 @CloydRivers it's not intolerance. Calling somebody racist isn't being intolerant, it's stating a fact.
Omniarch @xOmniarch

@tcarp23 @CloydRivers it's not intolerance. Calling somebody racist isn't being intolerant, it's stating a fact.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@xOmniarch @tcarp23 @CloydRivers it's not a fact when it isn't true. Donald trump is NOT a racist.
tait shaltz @taitshaltz

@xOmniarch @tcarp23 @CloydRivers it's not a fact when it isn't true. Donald trump is NOT a racist.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@taitshaltz @tcarp23 @CloydRivers so quick to forget that all Mexicans are rapists 🤔
Omniarch @xOmniarch

@taitshaltz @tcarp23 @CloydRivers so quick to forget that all Mexicans are rapists 🤔

Reply Retweet Favorite

So... let's take a tea break and pick this back up in 5?

Thought the trending topic "America Elects a Bigot" was "America Eats a Bagel" and for a second I believed we could get through this.
Mike Drucker @MikeDrucker

Thought the trending topic "America Elects a Bigot" was "America Eats a Bagel" and for a second I believed we could get through this.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT