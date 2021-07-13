 Skip To Content
President Biden Confirmed Pop Star Olivia Rodrigo Is Going To The White House In An Instagram Comment

Good 4 u, Olivia!

By Tanya Chen

Posted on July 13, 2021, at 11:50 a.m. ET

Eighteen-year-old singer Olivia Rodrigo is headed to the White House to meet President Joe Biden to discuss outreach efforts to get young Americans vaccinated.

The meeting was announced via Instagram comments between the teen and @POTUS — casual!

A White House official confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the event is set for Wednesday, and added that she will also be meeting with Anthony Fauci, chief of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The three of them will be "answering important questions young people have about getting vaccinated," they said.

On Tuesday, Biden posted a young photo of himself on Instagram with the caption, "I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well. Who’s willing to help?"

Rodrigo responded, "I'm in! See you tomorrow at the White House!" to which the @POTUS account then said, "you bet!"

The White House has been strategizing ways to inform and engage Gen Z'ers about COVID safety and getting vaccinated. Rodrigo is arguably one of the most prominent and influential figures of her age group right now.

"The Biden–Harris Administration is making a continued push to get more young people vaccinated, including working with schools, pediatricians, summer camps, and leveraging social media and celebrity influencers," the White House spokesperson said.

Rodrigo and Biden will be sharing videos from their meeting to their massive social media accounts.

After the news broke on Instagram, it then inspired very good reactions on social media.

Sejal Singh @Sej_Singh

Only half the country is vaccinated? God, it's brutal out here. https://t.co/N1P5OFCltT

Josh Billinson @jbillinson

olivia rodrigo vaccinated people 🤝 well, good for you, you look happy and healthy https://t.co/90qS6Wcy8s

